Related
NBC Los Angeles

Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC Los Angeles

Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
NBC Los Angeles

December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing

December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC Los Angeles

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
NBC Los Angeles

FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...

