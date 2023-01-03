Read full article on original website
Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
Where to Keep Your Cash Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates: It's ‘a Little Tricky,' Says Expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
New York AG Accuses Celsius Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky of Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of Crypto Investors in $20 Billion Collapse
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Alex Mashinsky defrauded thousands of investors, lying to them about the extent of losses when he was CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius. James seeks to bar Mashinsky from working in the securities industry or as an executive in New York state...
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Reportedly Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
The Seychelles-based company is one of the largest crypto exchanges globally, handling about $370 million of trading volumes on a single day, according to data from CoinGecko. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It...
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
Omicron XBB.1.5 Is Rising in U.S. Though Revised CDC Data Shows Slower Increase Than Previously Reported
XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced Covid cases nationally for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% for the week end Dec. 31. The World Health Organization has described XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible version of Covid yet. Scientists say XBB.1.5 has a mutation that makes it bind to...
