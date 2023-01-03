ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire

Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Car crashes into building in Walhalla

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. The crash happened in Boiling Springs. Numerous animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and animal control responded to 4 animal cruelty cases in just 8 days. Anderson Co. changing approach towards...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Police Department speaks about recent homicides

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart is speaking about two recent homicides in the city. While Stewart says violent crimes numbers have been trending down over the last few years, there has been a rise, especially in gun violence the last few weeks. Watch the full...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night. According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC

