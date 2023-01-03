Read full article on original website
Man arrested following shooting at gas station in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
Man faces slew of charges following disturbance in Oconee Co.
An Upstate man is facing a slew of charges following a disturbance Tuesday where deputies said he jumped through a window of a business and fell through the ceiling of another business.
Deputies release pictures of persons of interest after cars broken into at Greenville County gym
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people they are calling persons of interest in at least one car break-in at a gym. They said there have been several vehicles broken into at 10 Star Fitness on Gladys Drive. Deputies said the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital. According to deputies, it happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's at 1706 White Horse Rd. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County investigators have released new details about what led to a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Citgo on White Horse Road. Investigators said they learned that just before the shooting there was a...
One injured in Anderson County shooting
One person was injured in what is believed to be another domestic related shooting in the Upstate. Deputies responded to a home on Fire Tower Road on the Anderson County side of Piedmont, Tuesday morning.
Anderson Police Department speaks about recent homicides
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart is speaking about two recent homicides in the city. While Stewart says violent crimes numbers have been trending down over the last few years, there has been a rise, especially in gun violence the last few weeks. Watch the full...
One person, dozens of animals abused leads to 4 arrests in Laurens County, sheriff says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Dozens of animals living in filth and feces, emaciated, some covered in fleas and left chained to trees – even in freezing temperatures, has led to the arrest of four people in separate cases of animal abuse in one Upstate county. "These incidents are...
Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night. According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
Police in Anderson are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Highway 29 near Plantation Road Wednesday morning just before noon. 23 year old, Jeremiah Lohr of Abbeville was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
Pregnant woman leads South Carolina officers on high-speed chase
Officers with the Duncan Police Department said a pregnant woman led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
