Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Frustrated couple pickets Wallingford post office to try to get mail delivered
SEATTLE — A Fremont couple, fed up after not getting mail for days, picketed outside their local post office. That couple is just one of several people telling KIRO 7 they have not received regular mail delivery. KIRO 7 put the question directly to the USPS; what’s up with...
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
knkx.org
From a 10-year-old rider to head of King County Metro, one man’s 50 year transit journey
Terry White was 10 when he started riding the bus alone. He grew up in the Rainier Vista projects; his single mother had gotten polio as a child and couldn’t drive. "So you got the 10-year-old who is going out into the world a little nervous. But, you know, she said, 'Hey, sit up front. Make eye contact with operators. You'll be fine,'" White said.
Bremerton teen collects 7,000 toys to donate to children's hospitals
BREMERTON, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, 13-year-old Zach Darner from Bremerton led a group of kids in collecting toys to donate to western Washington hospitals. This past year, they collected 7,018 toys, which they distributed to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Mary Ridge Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
bellevuereporter.com
Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers
You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
seattlerefined.com
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
DNA hit found in Yakama Reservation cold case, but dozens more still missing
It’s been 35 years since Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman went missing from the Yakama Reservation and 14 years since her remains were found west of White Swan, but her identity has only just been confirmed using DNA. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said when the human remains were found back in 2008, Daisy was on the list of possible matches and...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Comments / 1