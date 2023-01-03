ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway

For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
SPANAWAY, WA
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
BURIEN, WA
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel

Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
TACOMA, WA
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bremerton teen collects 7,000 toys to donate to children's hospitals

BREMERTON, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, 13-year-old Zach Darner from Bremerton led a group of kids in collecting toys to donate to western Washington hospitals. This past year, they collected 7,018 toys, which they distributed to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Mary Ridge Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
BREMERTON, WA
Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers

You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
SEATTLE, WA
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed

The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
SEATTLE, WA
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA

