Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
CES 2023 Highlights: A Flying Car, Enormous TVs and a Laptop-Charging Bike
We're live on the CES 2023 show floor in Las Vegas, and there is a lot to see. There's tech that'll hit store shelves this year, gadgets that are a few years off, and crazy concepts that may never become a reality. There are dazzling TVs, a range of robots and, yes, a flying car. CES is a good mix of hype and dazzling new tech, and we're sifting through it all to bring you the highlights: the must-see reveals and most innovative new tech we spot.
Digital Trends
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Digital Trends
The best gaming laptops from CES 2023: ROG, Alienware, Razer, and more
Gaming laptops have been a big deal at CES 2023. Thanks to the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, we’ve had a huge slate of new gaming laptops to check out at the show this year. But the ones that stood out did more than just update to...
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
CNET
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
CNET
Displace TV Goes Where No TV Has Gone Before, With Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas, but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window with big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
AMD RDNA 3 heads to gaming laptops with cheaper GPUs first to arrive
AMD's Radeon RX 7600M XT brings RDNA 3 into gaming laptops. Here's what we know.
Ars Technica
Intel announces new, mildly improved CPUs for this year’s crop of laptops
Intel's 13th-generation desktop CPU refresh is interesting because processors throughout the lineup are picking up extra clusters of four or eight E-cores, significantly improving how they handle heavily threaded tasks. The new laptop CPUs that Intel has also announced are much less interesting—the ones that will end up in most laptops increase clock speeds and support faster memory but are otherwise mostly identical to the 12th-generation CPUs they're replacing.
Digital Trends
MSI might have the best 14-inch gaming laptop this year
MSI has just unveiled a slew of new products at CES 2023, including some Stealth Studio laptops. These notebooks, aimed chiefly at creative professionals and gamers, come equipped with some of the latest hardware that could make them highly competitive. While there are three different variants, the one that stands...
AMD confirms faulty vapour chambers causing 110°C temps on RX 7900 XTX GPUs
Customers are encouraged to phone in for replacement boards.
KIOXIA Puts Next-Gen SSDs, Future-Ready Form Factors in the Spotlight at CES
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- This week at CES ® 2023, KIOXIA America, Inc., the inventors of NAND flash, will highlight new technologies, products, and form factors designed to meet upcoming IT requirements and standards – including PCIe ® 5.0 and UFS 4.0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005166/en/ At CES 2023, KIOXIA is showcasing new technologies, products, and form factors designed to meet upcoming IT requirements and standards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
CES 2023 Car Tech: The Coolest Auto News Out of Las Vegas This Week
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
Universal Electronics Announces Four New Matter-Enhanced Solutions at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Universal Electronics (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control of entertainment and smart home devices, announced its new and powerful Matter capable products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005344/en/ Universal Electronics, (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control of entertainment and smart home devices, announced its new and powerful Matter-capable products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Top Speed
A Compact Tesla Model 2 Could Arrive in 2024
For some time now, there have been repeated rumors about a new entry-level model from electric car pioneer Tesla. But after more time had to be allotted for the development of the eagerly awaited Cybertruck, delays in the development of the announced Tesla robotaxis, and Elon Musk's now completed Twitter takeover, the compact, lower-price Tesla took a back seat. Now, however, s Tesla stock analytic firm is reporting the electric automaker is still working intensively on a compact Model 2 and could unveil it as early as 2024.
TechCrunch
Profet AI helps manufacturers build prediction models and industrial AI software
Founded in 2018, Profet AI’s customers include Foxconn, Advantech and ASE Group, and it says it doubled its revenue in 2022. The funding will be used on Profet AI’s expansion in Japan, Southeast Asia and China, with plans to sign joint ventures with overseas partners. Profet AI’s software...
CNET
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go Is Down to Just $255 -- Today Only
Finding a proper budget laptop can be trickier than you might think. Pricier models will have casual users paying for a whole packet of features they won't use or need, but the most affordable models like Chromebooks are severely limited. According to CNET's Dan Ackerman, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go manages to strike an impressive balance between power and affordability for a truly great budget option. And right now, this budget-friendly model is even friendlier, because you can pick it up for 27% less than its retail price at Woot, bringing the cost of this base model down to just $255. This offer is only available for today, Jan. 4, while supplies last.
Comments / 0