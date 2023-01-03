Finding a proper budget laptop can be trickier than you might think. Pricier models will have casual users paying for a whole packet of features they won't use or need, but the most affordable models like Chromebooks are severely limited. According to CNET's Dan Ackerman, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go manages to strike an impressive balance between power and affordability for a truly great budget option. And right now, this budget-friendly model is even friendlier, because you can pick it up for 27% less than its retail price at Woot, bringing the cost of this base model down to just $255. This offer is only available for today, Jan. 4, while supplies last.

2 DAYS AGO