Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Ahead of squeegee enforcement, Mayor Scott and collaborative hold kick-off party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before the crackdown begins on squeegee kids at some of Baltimore’s busiest intersections, a hiring event was held to connect the kids to potential jobs. The celebration comes as critics continue to sound the alarm that the plan moving forward is not the best solution for the city.
foxbaltimore.com
Rebuilding community relationships: Do the citizens of Baltimore city trust police?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday evening, the new State's Attorney Ivan Bates held his first town hall meeting. One of the main topics was the relationship between Baltimore Police and the community it serves. Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed how he feels community relations currently stand. "Everything we do is for...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA says it was mayor’s office’s decision
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Wbaltv.com
Renovated, expanded Tuerk House to help restore people struggling with addiction, mental illness
New renovations and expansions at a west Baltimore substance use treatment center will help more people recover. The Tuerk House, which serves about 300 patients every day throughout the city, held a ribbon-cutting at its main campus Friday in celebration of a whole new wing at the center. It's all about restoration -- restoring the building and adding new spaces to help restore more people who are struggling with addiction and mental illness.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Döner Brös Now Open at Harbor Point
Döner Brös, the locally owned and operated döner kebab shop, is now open at Harbor Point! Located at 1409 Point Street, Döner Brös is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Döner kebab features different types of seasoned...
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
foxbaltimore.com
City and community leaders host employment event for Baltimore youth
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM, Baltimore City, business and community leaders partner together to host a personal development event for young people. The Playbook Kick-Off event, presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative, will provide residents ages 14-24 with access to job opportunities and resources.
Wbaltv.com
Teens injured in double-shooting near school in Brooklyn
Two teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a double-shooting near a school in Brooklyn, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 2:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, across the street from Benjamin Franklin High School. Investigators said the victims were standing with...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents uncertain about safety after over 200 youth cause disturbance in Towson Town
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Towson residents feel uncertainty about being safe at the Towson Town Center after a large disturbance involving over 200 youth last weekend. Gill Walk grew up in Towson and says the recent incidents in the area is like nothing he has ever seen. When asked...
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
Woonsocket Call
Movejunk.com Aims to Provide Baltimore, MD, with the Most Affordable Junk Removal Services to Support the Community
Move Junk.Com is a Baltimore-based junk removal and clean-up service that provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for junk removal. The company started as a real estate developer in Baltimore, MD, and has since grown to become a leading provider of junk removal services for homes and businesses in the city.
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time
Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
foxbaltimore.com
The importance of learning CPR and having AED's in public places
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Damar Hamlin woke up late Thursday for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. The scare jolted players, fans, and medical professionals, who are now crediting the medics on the field who performed CPR, like saving Hamlin's life. Dr. Rose...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore hosting virtual vigil to honor those who died in 2022
Baltimore will be hosting a virtual "Vigil of Remembrance," to honor those who died in 2022 Wednesday evening.
Restaurant & culinary training program reopens with new management in Pigtown
A meal at Pigtown's newly-reopened Groundwork Kitchen isn't just a meal - it's also helping to train the next generation of restaurant workers and give back to the community.
foxbaltimore.com
CREATURE FEATURE| Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every month in our Creature Feature spotlight, we share a new animal and highlight it's attributes. Jenny Egan with the Maryland Zoo joined us with a Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine named Rico.
Comments / 0