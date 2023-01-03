ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Renovated, expanded Tuerk House to help restore people struggling with addiction, mental illness

New renovations and expansions at a west Baltimore substance use treatment center will help more people recover. The Tuerk House, which serves about 300 patients every day throughout the city, held a ribbon-cutting at its main campus Friday in celebration of a whole new wing at the center. It's all about restoration -- restoring the building and adding new spaces to help restore more people who are struggling with addiction and mental illness.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Döner Brös Now Open at Harbor Point

Döner Brös, the locally owned and operated döner kebab shop, is now open at Harbor Point! Located at 1409 Point Street, Döner Brös is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Döner kebab features different types of seasoned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City and community leaders host employment event for Baltimore youth

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM, Baltimore City, business and community leaders partner together to host a personal development event for young people. The Playbook Kick-Off event, presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative, will provide residents ages 14-24 with access to job opportunities and resources.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teens injured in double-shooting near school in Brooklyn

Two teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a double-shooting near a school in Brooklyn, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 2:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, across the street from Benjamin Franklin High School. Investigators said the victims were standing with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023

Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time

Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The importance of learning CPR and having AED's in public places

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Damar Hamlin woke up late Thursday for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. The scare jolted players, fans, and medical professionals, who are now crediting the medics on the field who performed CPR, like saving Hamlin's life. Dr. Rose...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CREATURE FEATURE| Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every month in our Creature Feature spotlight, we share a new animal and highlight it's attributes. Jenny Egan with the Maryland Zoo joined us with a Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine named Rico.
BALTIMORE, MD

