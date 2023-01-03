Friday’s NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured a delay in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets improvised in a hilarious way to make the time pass. The game was delayed due to the rim being uneven at the Ball Arena in Denver, which Cavaliers forward Kevin Love first noticed with Read more... The post Nuggets viral antics during delay has NBA world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DENVER, CO ・ 35 MINUTES AGO