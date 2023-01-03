Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
CNET
Brava's Pricy Smart Oven Finally Gets the Basic Feature We Wanted
When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
CNET
This $4,000 Foldable Electric Bike Is Made By 'Transformers' Designers
It's not often you see an electric bike that can fold up to the size of a suitcase and fit under a desk. But at CES 2023, that's exactly what Japanese company Icoma showed off with the Tatamel. Tucked toward the back of the CES Unveiled, a small preview of...
CNET
CES 2023 Car Tech: The Coolest Auto News Out of Las Vegas This Week
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
CNET
Amazon to Eliminate More Than 18,000 Jobs, CEO Says
Amazon plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs as part of a workforce reduction it revealed in November, the internet retailer said Wednesday. The layoffs at Amazon will affect several divisions, but the majority are in the company's human resources and retail operations. CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post Wednesday that affected employees will be notified by Jan. 18.
CNET
The iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You can use your voice to do so much on your iPhone. Thanks to Siri, you can do really basic things like send a text message and get directions or you can get more complicated and use your voice to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater -- no hands needed.
CNET
LastPass Breach: What Subscribers Need to Know and Do
LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, has once again found itself the subject of intense scrutiny after its latest security breach. Just before Christmas, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba revealed in a blog post that a security incident first disclosed in August has led to an unauthorized party stealing customer account information and vault data. This is the latest in a lengthy string of security incidents involving LastPass that date back to 2011. It's also the most alarming.
CNET
Google Agrees to Pay $23 Million Over Privacy Issues, Report Says
Google has agreed to pay $23 million to settle a California class-action lawsuit over search engine privacy issues, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg Law. The deal still needs court approval. The lawsuit, which has been ongoing since 2010, alleges that Google violated users' privacy by sharing with third...
CNET
Yet Another Omicron Subvariant Gains Steam in the US
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 subvariant has seen a "stunning increase" in recent weeks, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who posted an update Wednesday on Twitter. XBB.15, which is a...
Comments / 0