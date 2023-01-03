ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Kids in Nampa, Beyond Brace For Unbelievable Kangaroo Invasion

Although most of the nation experienced harsh winter storms in December, here in the Treasure Valley it just got really cold. A little snow never hurt anyone in our area--we're built for this! Regardless of the outdoor conditions, however, it has been a long "winter break", especially if you have kids at home. In these long stretches of cold weather and no school, families can often be searching high and low for affordable ways to get the family out of the house.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Share Which Vehicles They Hate With A Burning Passion

I honestly feel really bad for the BMW drivers as I don't think it's fair to start calling names based on what you drive. I was somewhat surprised by people picking the minivan as the vehicle they despise most as you would think that those would be the safest. You know - because a minivan usually has precious cargo in children.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?

Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star

📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
BOISE, ID
koze.com

And the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Winning Number is…

BOISE, ID – Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 6:00 p.m. (MST) this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Stunning $3 Million Home in Eagle with 360 Views of the Valley

A beautiful "modern-mountain hideaway” in Eagle that, yes, has breathtaking views, but it also has a built-in residential elevator! Keep scrolling for over 30 pictures of the stunning property with amazing views. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,007 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,999,999.
EAGLE, ID
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
CALDWELL, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

6 Stupid Reasons Why People in Boise Would Sue You

Okay, we know about some of the new laws going into effect in 2023, but what if that's not good enough and you just want to throw the fat book of the law at someone? You know - suing someone for something totally ridiculous. People have sued for some really...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Cloudy and cold today but warmer temperatures are ahead

BOISE, Idaho — Mostly cloudy skies are expected across southwest Idaho today. Temperatures in Boise should stay in the 20s for much of the morning before reaching today's high of 34 degrees. High across the valley are expected to be in the low to mid-30s today. Clouds and dry...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy

For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Comedian Announces Coming Back to Boise in 2023

Ryan Hamilton, born and raised in Ashton, Idaho, is most notorious for his one-hour special on Netflix, "Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face." According to his website, “He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall.”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

