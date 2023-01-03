Although most of the nation experienced harsh winter storms in December, here in the Treasure Valley it just got really cold. A little snow never hurt anyone in our area--we're built for this! Regardless of the outdoor conditions, however, it has been a long "winter break", especially if you have kids at home. In these long stretches of cold weather and no school, families can often be searching high and low for affordable ways to get the family out of the house.

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO