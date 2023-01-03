Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Carol Jean McKee
Carol Jean McKee, 77, Luverne, North Dakota, passed away on January 5, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. Carol Jean Mielke was born February 20, 1945 in Valley City, ND. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mable (Rogne) Mielke. She attended school in Dazey, ND and was a member of the first graduating class of North Central of Barnes in 1963. After high school graduation, she attended the Dakota Business School in Fargo, ND for one year. On June 27, 1965, Carol married Marvin Jene Mckee. They lived in Fargo, Texas, Arizona and California before moving to Luverne, ND in 1976 where they farmed. Their son Blair was born in 1981.
newsdakota.com
District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
willmarradio.com
Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
newsdakota.com
Boys Stutsman County Tourney Day 1 Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2023 Stutsman County Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament kicked off on Thursday with four games at the Jamestown Civic Center, both the one and two seeds advance to the semifinals Friday night, here are the results:. D5 #1 Ellendale 61 D6 #4 Kidder County 35.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Rainbow Gardens Community Meeting
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An informational meeting and social about the proposed Japanese Gardens and Visitors Center project for Main Street in Carrington is set for Tuesday, January 10 at 5 pm at the Chieftain. Carrington Rainbow Gardens board members will speak on the project. The $1.3 million dollar...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents officially lodge complaints about controversial library book in Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- In over a hundred years, the Barnes County Public Library has never hosted a meeting like the one they did Thursday night. Dozens of residents gathered at VCSU to discuss the controversial "Let's Talk About It" book that sits on a shelf in the public library.
newsdakota.com
Mandan Skates Past Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A red-hot Mandan girls’ hockey team took down the Blue Jays Thursday night at Wilson Arena 5-2. The Braves blew out to a 3-0 lead, but Jamestown rallied to cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the third period. Mandan knocked in a couple of goals late to put the game away.
newsdakota.com
Second Half Slump Spells Disaster for No. 9 Jimmies
ORANGE CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 UJ men’s basketball team fell apart in the second half of play on Friday night in a 65-57 loss on the road to Northwestern. Despite jumping out to a 37-25 lead at the half, Jamestown failed to make shots throughout the entire second half of play. The Jimmies were held to a season-low 57 points while shooting 32% from the field and 15% from long range. UJ had the lead for 33 of the 40 minutes played, but momentum swung throughout the entire second half in favor of Northwestern.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
newsdakota.com
Generous Donations Help Secret Santa In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Secret Santa program assisted eight children this year in Barnes County. Sheriff Randy McClaflin said the program also assisted with a substantial donation to area school’s lunch programs. McClaflin said this would not have happened without the...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces New EDC Member Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City will start their series history with the newest Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) member tonight. West Fargo Horace entered varsity competition this year. They have been fielding sub-varsity teams in past years, but are full members of the EDC this season. Girls play will be...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
newsdakota.com
James “Jim” Dennis Jr.
James “Jim” Dennis Jr. James Dennis, age 91, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side. Jim’s Visitation will be Friday from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.
Times-Online
Burchill family carries on the tradition and success of small town business in Valley City
Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity. Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut...
newsdakota.com
Oregon Man Facing Charges Involving Missing Juvenile Located in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Oregon man is facing multiple charges as a result of an investigation involving a missing juvenile by Jamestown Police early Saturday. At around 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a motel on the city’s southwest side to investigate a missing juvenile report. Upon further investigation, Jamestown Police found that 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner had flown from Medford, Oregon to Fargo. Then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown. Allegedly, Turner had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at the motel.
newsdakota.com
“Let’s Talk About It” Book Hearing Jan. 5th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors...
newsdakota.com
Otter Tail Power Acquires Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (OTPC) – North Dakota wind farm adds 62 megawatts to company’s generation assets following the Otter Tail Power Company (OTPC) purchase of Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 39-turbine site in Barnes County, North Dakota, delivers a total combined capacity of...
