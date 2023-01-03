Carol Jean McKee, 77, Luverne, North Dakota, passed away on January 5, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. Carol Jean Mielke was born February 20, 1945 in Valley City, ND. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mable (Rogne) Mielke. She attended school in Dazey, ND and was a member of the first graduating class of North Central of Barnes in 1963. After high school graduation, she attended the Dakota Business School in Fargo, ND for one year. On June 27, 1965, Carol married Marvin Jene Mckee. They lived in Fargo, Texas, Arizona and California before moving to Luverne, ND in 1976 where they farmed. Their son Blair was born in 1981.

