Parents hope to give 'Baby Billie' a voice after child born with rare syndrome
Eliza and Ben Mortimer's now six-month-old daughter Billie is their pride and joy. When Billie was born, the Mortimer's say, they noticed something was wrong right away.
Corewell Health East announces top baby names for 2022
(CBS DETROIT) - Corewell Health East on Thursday has released a list of top baby names in 2022. The health system says Ali was the top unisex name for Corewell Health East babies. The top boy name was Noah, while the top girl name was Ava.Officials say 17,226 babies were born between Jan. 2, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2022, at the health system's seven hospitals.Here is the full list of names:Top baby boy names at Corewell Health EastNoahLiamHenryTheodoreBenjaminAdamJackOliver and Levi (tie)Owen and Lucas (tie)ElijahTop baby girl names at Corewell Health EastAvaOliviaCharlotteMilaSophiaEvelynAmeliaIsabellaEmmaEleanor
