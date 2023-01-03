Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Brazilian Congress Stormed by Defeated President's Supporters
"By Diane Jeantet and David BillerSupporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square.Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency.In a news...
Comments / 0