Say What? Ja Morant Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Teen During Pickup Game At His Memphis Home

Ja Morant has found himself in off-court drama after a pickup game allegedly went sideways at his Memphis home.

Morant is the face of the Memphis Grizzlies and has brought completely new energy to the team. The young team has instantly become a favorite in the NBA after a blockbuster 2020-2021 season. While they haven’t made it to the top of the NBA mountain you can see it in their future. While things on the court are amazing, Ja is experiencing off-court drama in the form of a lawsuit.

Ja Morant Sued Over Allegedly Punching 17-Year-Old Teen During Pickup Game At His Memphis Home

According to TMZ , Ja Morant is being sued for punching a 17-year-old teen at his home. The altercation allegedly took place during a pickup game at Ja’s Memphis home. The teen reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Ja. After the back and forth the teen “accidentally” hit him in the face when he threw a basketball in Ja’s direction. After that, the teen alleges Ja then approached him and put his chin on his shoulder. While in his face he asked a bystander: “Should I do it to him?” The teen claims Morant then struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground” and another man joined the assault. In legal docs, police say Morant admitted he did strike the teenager, but says it was self-defense. Ja claimed the teen “intentionally” hit him and then “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”

After the altercation, Ja said the teen “made verbal threats stating he’d ‘light his house up.'” Police investigated for weeks and submitted the case to the district attorney who declined prosecution. The lawsuit was reportedly filed Sept. 9 and the altercation took place July 26.

