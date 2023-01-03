Read full article on original website
Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.
‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Follows Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall in an Unfiltered Look at West Hollywood Life (Video)
MTV has shared a first look at its new docuseries “The Real Friends of WeHo,” which will premiere Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The show follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood. The group includes celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, “Surviving Compton” and “Insecure” actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, OUTBound owner and TV host Jaymes Vaughan and social media influencer and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Spirited’ Song for an Oscar (Video)
"It would make the next year of my life insufferable," he joked in a video shared to social media
How ‘The Fabelmans’ Pieced Together Steven Spielberg’s Childhood With Editors Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar
TheWrap magazine: The longtime Spielberg collaborators recall the filmmaker telling them to cut one scene "really poorly" for novice authenticity
How ‘A Friend of the Family’ Re-Created a Famous ’70s Idaho Kidnapping in Atlanta
This interview with “A Friend of the Family” production designer John D. Kretschmer first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. A miniseries created by Nick Antosca (“Channel Zero”), “A Friend of the Family” deals with the charming but sinister Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), who spent years seducing, brainwashing and eventually kidnapping — twice — a young Idaho girl, Jan Broberg (played by Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace at different ages). The story “is pretty much a gut punch,” production designer John D. Kretschmer said. “However, this family survived, and they are still alive and happy and a loving family today. That makes them very intriguing, and I thought (it was) very much a story that needs to be told.”
How ‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Gave the Camera an ‘Observational Attitude’
This interview with “Tár” cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, best known for his collaborations with English director Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion,” “The Deep Blue Sea”), has won both the top prize at Camerimage as well as the Gotham Award for “Tár,” Todd Field’s first directorial effort in 16 years. Even he seems a bit surprised by how everything has turned out.
How ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Costume Designer Created New Gowns ‘In the Spirit of Christian Dior’
TheWrap magazine: Three-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan ("Cruella," "Mad Max: Fury Road") explains how she added her own touch to classic designs
Trans Pioneer Marlene Parker Portraits (Exclusive Photos)
She escaped the Iron Curtain and came to America in the 1960s, but gave up a promising Hollywood career to live life as a woman.
Tim Blake Nelson Joins ‘Dune: Part Two’ Cast
Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to 2021’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Details about Nelson’s role are being kept under wraps. Denis Villeneuve will return to adapt the second half of...
Sundance 2023 Sets Jonathan Majors, Marlee Matlin and More for Beyond Film Conversations
The Sundance Institute on Friday announced the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Beyond Film conversations, all of which are open to the public. Made up of three series called Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation, Beyond Film rounds out the Festival experience, providing a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels, and audience discourse. Beyond Film will take place in-person from January 19–23, 2023, with the Beyond Film offerings becoming available to audiences across the country on the online Festival Platform starting January 24, 2023. The Festival also shared details about additional free conversations and events from Sundance Collab and our Festival partners available in person and online.
Why ‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Is a Cinematographer’s Dream: He ‘Commands Space’
This interview with “Living” cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Oliver Hermanus’s “Living,” a 1950s-set remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Ikiru,” translates the Japanese master’s backdrop to the same time frame in which the earlier film was released (with a screenplay adapted by Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro), only this time with a mild-mannered British bureaucrat (shatteringly played by Bill Nighy) battling mortality.
Inside Trans Pioneer Marlene Parker’s Journey From Nazi Germany to Hollywood – and Beyond
”Hollywood wasn’t ready,“ the 92-year-old says of giving up a promising acting career to live life as a woman. When I say hello to Marlene Parker, my neighbor of more than 20 years, I usually say, “Good to see you,” and she’ll reply with a smile and a laugh, “It’s good to be seen.”
How Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Transformed Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Into ‘George & Tammy’
TheWrap magazine: "I would argue that the country world is now a bit more conservative than it was," Travers says, of famous duo George Jones and Tammy Wynette
Al Roker Recounts Health Horrors in His ‘Today’ Return: ‘I Went in For One Operation, I Got 4 Free’ (Video)
Al Roker returned to “Today” on Friday after dealing with multiple health issues and scares over the past two months. “My heart is just bursting. I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody,” he said. “Right now, I’m running on adrenaline. I’m just thrilled to be here.”
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to Host in 2023
Musical guests for the first shows of the year include Sam Smith and Lil Baby
How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?
“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?
Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI. “M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.
2023 Box Office Preview: Is It Time for the Pandemic Grading Curve to End?
With more films set for release than in 2022, "the gloves have to come off," Paramount Domestic Distribution president Chris Aronson tells TheWrap
Earl Boen, Veteran Character Actor and ‘Terminator’ Regular, Dies at 81
The native New Yorker passed away in Hawaii of lung cancer, according to media reports
Hugh Jackman Says Allegations Against ‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Hard to Discuss: ‘It’s Complex’
The actor did say he thought "things have changed for the better
