Los Angeles, CA

Reuters

Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.
TheWrap

‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Follows Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall in an Unfiltered Look at West Hollywood Life (Video)

MTV has shared a first look at its new docuseries “The Real Friends of WeHo,” which will premiere Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The show follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood. The group includes celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, “Surviving Compton” and “Insecure” actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, OUTBound owner and TV host Jaymes Vaughan and social media influencer and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheWrap

How ‘A Friend of the Family’ Re-Created a Famous ’70s Idaho Kidnapping in Atlanta

This interview with “A Friend of the Family” production designer John D. Kretschmer first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. A miniseries created by Nick Antosca (“Channel Zero”), “A Friend of the Family” deals with the charming but sinister Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), who spent years seducing, brainwashing and eventually kidnapping — twice — a young Idaho girl, Jan Broberg (played by Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace at different ages). The story “is pretty much a gut punch,” production designer John D. Kretschmer said. “However, this family survived, and they are still alive and happy and a loving family today. That makes them very intriguing, and I thought (it was) very much a story that needs to be told.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheWrap

How ‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Gave the Camera an ‘Observational Attitude’

This interview with “Tár” cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, best known for his collaborations with English director Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion,” “The Deep Blue Sea”), has won both the top prize at Camerimage as well as the Gotham Award for “Tár,” Todd Field’s first directorial effort in 16 years. Even he seems a bit surprised by how everything has turned out.
TheWrap

Tim Blake Nelson Joins ‘Dune: Part Two’ Cast

Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to 2021’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Details about Nelson’s role are being kept under wraps. Denis Villeneuve will return to adapt the second half of...
TheWrap

Sundance 2023 Sets Jonathan Majors, Marlee Matlin and More for Beyond Film Conversations

The Sundance Institute on Friday announced the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Beyond Film conversations, all of which are open to the public. Made up of three series called Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation, Beyond Film rounds out the Festival experience, providing a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels, and audience discourse. Beyond Film will take place in-person from January 19–23, 2023, with the Beyond Film offerings becoming available to audiences across the country on the online Festival Platform starting January 24, 2023. The Festival also shared details about additional free conversations and events from Sundance Collab and our Festival partners available in person and online.
UTAH STATE
TheWrap

Why ‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Is a Cinematographer’s Dream: He ‘Commands Space’

This interview with “Living” cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Oliver Hermanus’s “Living,” a 1950s-set remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Ikiru,” translates the Japanese master’s backdrop to the same time frame in which the earlier film was released (with a screenplay adapted by Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro), only this time with a mild-mannered British bureaucrat (shatteringly played by Bill Nighy) battling mortality.
TheWrap

How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?

“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?

Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI. “M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.
TheWrap

TheWrap

