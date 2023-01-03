BAY CITY, MI - One lucky lass will get the chance to serve as the 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade queen alongside a court of her peers. Each year, a queen and her royal court of princesses are selected to be the royalty at the parade at Bay City’s large St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration. In addition to getting to ride on a beautifully decorated float, the royalty members are given the honor and duty of representing Bay City at different festivals around the state.

