Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Trending Flint-area boys basketball teams, first Power Rankings of season
FLINT – We unveiled the first Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings of the season Wednesday. Now it’s time to take a look at the boys.
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Flint’s Avalon Black Releases Queen Cover
Prepare to have your mind blown. Flint's Avalon Black has released an incredible cover of 'Don't Stop Me Now' originally recorded by Queen. Anyone who is familiar with the song knows how brilliant Freddie Mercury is on this track. Mercury is truly an original, but just wait until you hear Jordan Orvis of Avalon Black on vocals.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Red-hot Wolves knock off No. 10-ranked team in the state
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. HOCKEY: BAY CITY WOLVES 6, CHELSEA 4.
Save The Rage: Genesee County’s 8 Most Hated Parking Lots, Ranked
It's official, lots of Genesee County residents have named their least favorite parking lots. 'Maddening' was one commenter's word. Driving and parking is hard -- like the Grand Blanc Wal-Mart lot... which oddly didn't make the list. Genesee County's Eight Worst Parking Lots. Ranked by audience feedback based on parking...
Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best
FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
Bay City searching for Irish lasses to serve as 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade royalty
BAY CITY, MI - One lucky lass will get the chance to serve as the 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade queen alongside a court of her peers. Each year, a queen and her royal court of princesses are selected to be the royalty at the parade at Bay City’s large St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration. In addition to getting to ride on a beautifully decorated float, the royalty members are given the honor and duty of representing Bay City at different festivals around the state.
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
WNEM
End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Sponge To Perform At Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023
For the first time ever, Detroit's own Sponge will be performing at Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023. Year after year Swartz Creek Hometown Days continues to bring in awesome entertainment and additional bands will be announced as the event gets closer. What we do know for sure is Sponge will...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More
Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Cars 108
Burton, MI
