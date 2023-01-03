ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best

FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City searching for Irish lasses to serve as 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade royalty

BAY CITY, MI - One lucky lass will get the chance to serve as the 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade queen alongside a court of her peers. Each year, a queen and her royal court of princesses are selected to be the royalty at the parade at Bay City’s large St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration. In addition to getting to ride on a beautifully decorated float, the royalty members are given the honor and duty of representing Bay City at different festivals around the state.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelascopress.com

Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Sponge To Perform At Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023

For the first time ever, Detroit's own Sponge will be performing at Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023. Year after year Swartz Creek Hometown Days continues to bring in awesome entertainment and additional bands will be announced as the event gets closer. What we do know for sure is Sponge will...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

