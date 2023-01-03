ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Shine My Crown

9-Month Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in ‘Advanced Stages’ of Decomposition in Maryland Home

The tragic murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in their home has shaken a Maryland community and has left the family “heartbroken.”. Before 26-year-old Denise Middleton and her child were killed, the suspect, Torrey Moore, was formally charged with killing 61-year-old Ayelew Wondimu, who was an employee at a local gas station. After he killed Wondimu, he was “ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation” at his last bond hearing, according to a FOX 5 report.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

David-Mario Lazar: Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound

A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”
The Independent

Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body

A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Father of Highland Park July 4 alleged mass shooter charged with ‘recklessly’ signing son’s firearm application

The father of a young man accused of shooting dead seven people at a July 4 parade has been charged with “recklessly” helping his son get the weapon used in the incident.The alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, has been charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more, when he is said to have opened fire during the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park this summer.Prosecutors allege that Mr Crimo III climbed on top of a building and opened fire with a powerful semi-automatic weapon.He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. On Friday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS News

Father arrested for allegedly intentionally driving Tesla off cliff

The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. First responders said it was a miracle that the driver, his wife and two children all survived the 250-foot fall without life-threatening injuries.
The Independent

Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation

The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
