Intel announces new, mildly improved CPUs for this year’s crop of laptops
Intel's 13th-generation desktop CPU refresh is interesting because processors throughout the lineup are picking up extra clusters of four or eight E-cores, significantly improving how they handle heavily threaded tasks. The new laptop CPUs that Intel has also announced are much less interesting—the ones that will end up in most laptops increase clock speeds and support faster memory but are otherwise mostly identical to the 12th-generation CPUs they're replacing.
Lenovo Tab Extreme takes on the iPad Pro, complete with Magic Keyboard clone
For a few years now, Lenovo has been a reliable builder of high-end Android tablets. Its latest is the "Lenovo Tab Extreme," an extra-large tablet whose 14.5-inch display lands right in the normal laptop range. It also has a laptop-sized price: $1,199. The tablet is meant to compete directly with the iPad Pro, and there's even a floaty "magic keyboard" clone.
AMD’s new RDNA 3 GPUs will compete with Nvidia for mid-range gaming laptops
AMD announced at CES this week several new laptop GPU models to go along with updates to the company's desktop and laptop CPU lineups. Although not as wide-ranging as Nvidia's laptop GPU announcements earlier in the week, all of these graphics chips target low-end-to-mid-range gaming laptops and mobile workstations, which data suggests is what most people are buying when they shop for those kinds of PCs.
Android one-ups Apple’s satellite SOS with general-purpose satellite SMS
Hey, Android users! Are you jealous of the iPhone 14's ability to connect to satellites? Well, it's been a few months, and Qualcomm is already getting a similar feature up and running on Android. Meet "Snapdragon Satellite," a way to send satellite messages from a normal-sized Android phone. Unlike on the iPhone, this is real, two-way, SMS-style texting that you'll supposedly be able to use for more casual conversations instead of the iPhone's highly compressed, emergency-only, one-way questionnaire system that discourages composing a message.
Asus brings glasses-free 3D to OLED laptops
During CES 2023 in Las Vegas today, Asus announced an upcoming feature that allows users to view and work with content in 3D without wearing 3D glasses. Similar technology has been used in a small number of laptops and displays before, but Asus is incorporating the feature for the first time in OLED laptop screens. Combined with high refresh rates, unique input methods like an integrated dial, and the latest CPUs and laptop GPUs, the company is touting the laptops with the Asus Spatial Vision feature as powerful niche options for creative professionals looking for new ways to work.
Razer’s $400 soundbar has a creepy camera to help emit surround sound
Razer is using CES 2023 to expand its soundbar lineup with a top-tier model with its own subwoofer. Specs include a frequency response of 40–20,000 Hz and a max sound pressure level of 98 dB. But for those who prefer being extremely cautious with their gadgets when it comes to privacy and security, the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro's integrated camera is disappointing to see.
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 laptop CPU lineup is a bewildering patchwork of old and new
A few months ago, AMD introduced a new numbering system for its upcoming laptop processor refresh. The schema is, as we wrote at the time, simultaneously less and more confusing than one that simply assigns a larger number to a faster product. It does make it possible to know exactly what's in the processor you're using, as long as you have the handy decoder ring that tells you which number means what. But it's also a way for AMD to relabel as "new" a handful of older processors from years past.
AMD intros cheaper Ryzen 7000 CPUs, plus faster gaming-focused 3D V-Cache models
AMD is officially lowering the barrier to entry for the Ryzen 7000 series today, announcing a handful of new models aimed at more price-conscious buyers. For people on the money-is-no-object end of the spectrum, the company is also introducing new 3D V-Cache-enabled processors with extra L3 cache that will benefit games and other cache-sensitive workloads.
Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i is an unprecedented laptop for people who hate foldables
Like it or not, companies are set on making foldable PCs a thing. Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED turned out to be one of 2022's most adventurous laptops, and Lenovo is planning its second foldable, the 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold for this spring. Assuming an operating system and apps that play well with the form factor, foldables excite multitaskers, workers, and creatives who can benefit from larger, yet still portable, display options, especially those who don't need a keyboard and touchpad at all times.
Lenovo puts the legendary ThinkPad brand on a phone: Meet the ThinkPhone
You've heard of the ThinkPad—the legendary laptop brand known for durability, aggressively utilitarian business design, and bright-red pointing sticks—now get ready for the Lenovo Think...Phone? The ThinkPhone. A phone supposedly for business use. ThinkPad was originally an IBM laptop brand before it was bought by Lenovo, and Lenovo...
