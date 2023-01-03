Read full article on original website
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim
For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Limited with two injuries
Huntley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown in a given game. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited at practice Thursday
Allen (ankle/right elbow) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Allen was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but the Bills' QB had his practice reps managed Thursday. The team's final injury report of the week will clarify whether Allen approaches Sunday's scheduled game against the Patriots with an injury designation or cleared for Week 18 action.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Ruled out for Week 18
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.
