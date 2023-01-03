Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.

