Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
Texas A&M offers 4-star Oklahoma DL Xadavien Sims
Texas A&M has one of the most loaded defensive lines in college football and the Aggies are looking to keep it that way moving forward as well. With the majority of the class of 2023 now signed, the coaching staff has its eyes set on the future. And, on Wednesday evening, a new offer was made on the defensive line. It went to Durant, Okla., four-star junior Xadavien Sims.
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
Illini DL Verdis Browns enters transfer portal
Illinois junior defensive tackle Verdis Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. "Thank you to Illini nation for everything these past 5 years," Brown wrote on social media. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me develop on and off the field, and lastly to my teammates the bond is forever strong, but with that being said I am now in the transfer portal. #ILL"
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh releases statement addressing rumored NFL interest
After yet another cycle of rumors and speculation, Jim Harbaugh is once again opting to stay at Michigan, despite apparent NFL overtures. Following days of silence, which only increased the speculation, Harbaugh released a statement through the Michigan football team Thursday afternoon. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation...
All-conference DB Jordan Anderson is one of the hottest names in transfer portal
There’s been a flurry of activity in the transfer portal this week, but arguably the most proven defensive player to enter in that period is Bowling Green defensive back Jordan Anderson. A multi-time all-MAC selection and a four-year starter – he’s started 34 games since 2019 – Anderson has...
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
