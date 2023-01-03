Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
ComicBook
Persona 6 Reveal Seemingly Teased by Insider
It seems like Persona 6 could be revealed sooner than expected if a new tease from one insider is to be believed. To kick off 2023, Atlus informed fans that it will have a number of announcements to make over the course of the year that are tied to unannounced projects. While Persona 6 itself is hoped by many to be one of these eventual reveals, it sounds like there's a slight chance that the coming year could finally bring with it this long-awaited unveiling.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.
ComicBook
James Gunn's DCU Reportedly Has No Plans for Major DC Hero
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios while it was in a pretty fractured state and they're beginning to put the pieces back together. Gunn revealed that he's writing a Superman movie that will focus on the characters early years and will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. It was also revealed that Patty Jenkins had exited the directors chair for Wonder Woman 3, but it was pretty messy. Jenkins took to Twitter a few days later to explain the situation and thank fans for supporting her run. Now, it seems that Gunn and Safran will not include Wonder Woman in their upcoming slate of DC Studios films. In a new report from Variety, it was revealed that not only will the slate not feature Cavill as Superman, the Amazonian Princess will not be involved with the slate.
ComicBook
Vin Diesel Confirms Fast X Trailer Release, Shares New Image
Vin Diesel wants all the Fast and Furious fans to know that Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release date (or release date window to be specific) in a new Instagram post featuring a picture of a Fast & Furious franchise character, Dominic Toretto. Dom looks especially frowny and grim in the new image – which is really saying something, given the history of this franchise.
ComicBook
Top NJPW Star Teases Exiting The Company Soon
While New Japan Pro Wrestling is a juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling, the far east promotion has struggled to retain its western talent. Top stars like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega departed for WWE and AEW, respectively, just months after being at the pinnacle of NJPW. Notable tag teams like the Good Brothers and the Young Bucks also migrated away from New Japan in the late 2010s. Despite its roster's revolving door, NJPW has successfully created new gaijin stars in recent years with junior Will Ospreay and young lion Jay White successfully ascending to the heavyweight main event scene.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
ComicBook
M3GAN Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score
2023 is officially here and there's one new character who is about to dominate the year... M3GAN! M3GAN is the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media when the trailer dropped last year. The new movie follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but her creation has unimaginable consequences. M3GAN officially hits theaters tomorrow night, and it's already up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score. After 34 reviews, the first horror film of 2023 has a 97% score. You can check out some of the reviews below...
ComicBook
Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew
One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Behind the Scenes Video Highlights Show's Powerful Story
HBO's The Last of Us has received a new behind-the-scenes video that takes fans into the show's most powerful moments. The Last of Us is one of gaming's most acclaimed titles thanks to its powerful story, brutal gameplay, and phenomenal characters. Although it wears its inspirations on its sleeve, the game was massively praised and won numerous game of the year awards when it launched in 2013. Its sequel was met with a bit more criticism, but was still hailed as an achievement by critics upon its release in 2020. Naturally, the success of the first game led to Hollywood wanting to cash in on the brand and after a movie adaptation failed to get off of the ground, an HBO series was greenlit.
ComicBook
Earl Boen, Terminator Franchise Star, Dies at 81
Earl Boen, a character actor that fans will best recognize for a recurring role in The Terminator film franchise, has passed away. According to Variety Boen died on Thursday, January 5th in Hawaii. He was 81. The trade reports that Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer in the fall of 2022. Variety goes on to note that Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, stepdaughter Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of Water Will Easily Pass Breakeven, Meaning He Will Have to Do Sequels
James Cameron says that Avatar: The Way of Water will pass the breakeven point. That means he's going to have to do those sequels. This week's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Featured the legendary filmmaker on HBO Max and CNN. In the conversation, the idea of that lofty $2 billion target for The Way of Water came up. While the movie might not earn all of that, it's far exceeded any understandable expectation at the box office. So, that means Avatar 3 and 4 roll forward. Cameron has already filmed the third installment and shared that some of 4 is in the can too. But, he's going to be more than a little busy moving forward.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Gives Updated Season 3 Release Window
It's now officially 2023, which means fans of The Witcher can say that Season 3 is coming this year. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't revealed a specific release date for the season beyond this summer. However, in a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Lauren Hissrich seemed to indicate that July 2023 is the current target. The outlet also asked Hissrich if it's possible that the season could be broken up and released in two parts, as Netflix recently did with Stranger Things. Hissrich would clearly prefer releasing it all at once, but she did leave open the possibility!
ComicBook
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Pay Tribute to Iconic Video Game Franchises at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Two of professional wrestling's greatest talent finally met inside the squared circle. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw Kenny Omega challenge Will Ospreay for his IWGP United States Championship in a match that had been building for years. Following his exit from the far east in January 2019, Omega called upon Ospreay to fill his shoes in the company as he ventured to America for AEW. Even as Ospreay rose the ranks, Omega was quick to criticize the Aerial Assassin's abilities, claiming his five-star matches were ultimately forgettable and that he had failed to perform in front of capacity crowds.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
Comments / 0