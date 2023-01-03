Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
Luke O'Nien explains Premier League ambitions - and how he plans to get there with Sunderland
It's hard to keep Luke O'Nien down, and he is determined to climb all the way to the top with Sunderland.
SB Nation
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
Joao Felix Fails To Return To Atletico Training Amid Manchester United Links
Joao Felix has reportedly failed to return to training as he looks for an exit from Atletico. Manchester United remain interested.
Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
Sunderland get Ross Stewart boost as Premier League suitors close in on alternative
The January transfer pieces are starting to fall into place, which should mean dwindling interest in Ross Stewart.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round
Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
BBC
'Reliability' key in Liverpool's midfield problem
Liverpool need to add “reliability” in midfield by signing a player who can live with the robust demands of the fixture list. That’s the view of guests on this week’s The Red Kop podcast by BBC Radio Merseyside. Midfield reinforcements are a hot topic at Anfield...
BBC
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Comments / 0