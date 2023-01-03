ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
SB Nation

An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters

As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
BBC

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'

Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC

Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round

Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
BBC

'Reliability' key in Liverpool's midfield problem

Liverpool need to add “reliability” in midfield by signing a player who can live with the robust demands of the fixture list. That’s the view of guests on this week’s The Red Kop podcast by BBC Radio Merseyside. Midfield reinforcements are a hot topic at Anfield...
BBC

'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'

Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)

Comments / 0

Community Policy