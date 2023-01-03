‘Southern Charm’s’ Leva Bonaparte charms Charleston in the new Bravo series ‘Southern Hospitality’

Leva Bonaparte is from the Bravo reality series “Southern Charm,” and although she does not originate from the South, she has been in Charleston, South Carolina, for the past 20 years.

Bonaparte is bringing the charm and hospitality to the streets of Charleston on “Southern Hospitality,” which follows one of the restaurants she and her husband own, Republic, and the staff that works there.

The restaurant owner talked to KTLA’s Sam Rubin about the trials and tribulations of running a high-end restaurant while trying to maintain a larger-than-life staff.

“Southern Hospitality” is currently available to stream on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 3, 2023.

