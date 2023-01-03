ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri GOP focused on raising bar to change Constitution

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top priorities in the Wednesday legislative session will be making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution, sports betting, and education issues ranging from attending out-of-district schools to how children are educated about racism.

GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on initiative petitions, which have been used to enact policies that the Republican-led Legislature either avoided dealing with or opposed.

For example, voters this year legalized the recreational use of marijuana in response to inaction by lawmakers, and a 2020 citizen-led ballot initiative forced the state to expand Medicaid coverage, despite years of resistance from Republicans.

Rep. Jon Patterson, the incoming House majority floor leader, said Republicans have not yet agreed on the best way to tighten the ballot initiative process. One House proposal would require signatures from 15% of voters in each of the state’s eight congressional districts to put initiatives to a public vote. Currently, petitioners must gather signatures from 8% of voters in six districts.

Caleb Rowden, who is expected to take over as Senate president pro tem, said he wants to keep the current process for putting measures to a public vote but raise the threshold for enacting those proposals.

“There’s a distinction between making it harder to get there and then just ensuring that if we’re going to change the Constitution and put bingo language in there and 40 pages of marijuana language that there’s a higher threshold,” Rowden said.

Although Republicans are still hammering out the details, GOP lawmakers are primarily unified in their desire to tamp down on voter-driven constitutional changes. The issue is an opportunity for the party to band together despite division over social policies, such as the treatment of transgender students.

Senate leaders last year pushed off debate over transgender athletes and critical race theory — a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, but one that is not a fixture in U.S. schools — to focus on tax cuts and less disputed issues. This year, Rowden said those social issues would get a spotlight.

Patterson said top House GOP priorities also include policies on transgender athletes and education on race, as well as allowing school districts to enroll out-of-district students.

Bipartisan priorities include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers and increasing access to pre-kindergarten programs. Patterson said more childcare options could help parents reenter the workforce.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Rowden said.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders also have said that legalizing sports betting, another perennial issue that has not yet been passed, will be high on the list of priorities for the session.

Comments / 5

Jim Gigliotti
3d ago

We passed an amendment to regulate Puppy Mills.... the Governor said it would hurt farmers and gutted it.We passed an amendment requiring the expansion of Medicare.... the Banana Republicans said it costs too much (although it would be funded with federal dollars) and gave a tax break to corporations. We passed an amendment requiring an independent cartographer to draw the congressional districts to insure fair representation... hahaha what did the Republicans do about that. The entire group of them need to be voted out or removed from office for violation of the will of the people.

3
John Farmer
3d ago

That's one of the problems in the United States, always want to change something that should be left alone.

3
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Teacher Pay Raises Based On Performance?

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a budget last year to help increase teacher pay. Lawmakers will be asked again this year to boost those salaries but getting a raise could be based on performance. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says lawmakers should provide a baseline for...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Ashcroft to emphasize criminal justice reform and education in Missouri House address

Missouri lawmakers have returned to Jefferson City today for the start of the 2023 session. Both chambers gaveled-in at high noon. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has opened the House, telling state representatives he’s waiting on the Senate. He’s opening the House, as all 163 state representatives will be sworn-in. Ashcroft will then take nominations for Speaker, and State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) is expected to be elected Speaker, since the GOP has a 111-52 supermajority.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President

The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says …. The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Let’s Go...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Campaign Finance: go round in circles

C222309 01/03/2023 Citizens for Scharf Will Scharf 8125 Stratford Dr Clayton MO 63105 Self Attorney 12/30/2022 $500,000.00. Citizen for Scharf | Fixed it for you. Attorney Will Scharf says he will announce specific plans in the New Year. BY: RUDI KELLER – NOVEMBER 30, 2022. [….]. “Our freedoms,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school

In all, at least 140 bills related to education were filed before and on Jan. 4, the first day of the legislative session. Not all of those bills will receive a committee hearing, and many will likely be amended over the next few months. The post Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri’s next US Senator

WASHINGTON, DC — Former Missouri General Eric Schmitt, 47, was sworn in as the state’s next US Senator today. He is taking over Roy Blunt’s seat after winning the election against Trudy Busch Valentine this last November. He will be the 2,000th Senator in United States History. “I’m truly humbled and honored by the opportunity […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Lawmakers Want to Bring Back Pandemic-Era Universal Free School Meals

(MISSOURINET) – All Missouri K-12 public school students could get free breakfast and lunch. State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from Branson, has pre-filed a bill that would require Missouri’s public schools to provide the meals to all of their students regardless of income…. Missouri has about...
MISSOURI STATE
