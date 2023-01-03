ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man steals neighbors’ lawnmowers, attempts to sell them, sheriff’s office says

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Brownsville man faces charges of theft after allegedly admitting to pawning a stolen lawn mower, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Emmanual Martinez, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to deputies, Martinez stole two push lawnmowers valued at $200 each. The victim of the theft reported to deputies that his neighbor was approached by a man attempting to sell the lawnmowers.

The release stated that Martinez lives just a few houses down from the victim’s house. When deputies arrived at Martinez’s residence, he admitted to taking the lawnmowers and stated he was able to pawn one, the sheriff’s office stated.

He was arrested and charged with theft, a class B misdemeanor. Martinez was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

ValleyCentral

