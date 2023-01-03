Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear Fire survivors face flooding in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - People living in Berry Creek are seeing flooding in areas damaged by the Bear Fire in 2020. Swollen creeks are spilling their banks in the Butte County foothill community. There are also trees falling near where fire survivors are living in trailers as they rebuild. Burn...
Lake County News
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
krcrtv.com
Trees down, rivers potentially rising in Butte County as rain continues Thursday night
CHICO, Calif. — Areas around Butte County have been affected by this week’s storm and will continue to be monitored as the weather changes. Strong storm winds have led to falling trees in the Paradise and Magalia areas. Berry Creek and Palermo were also particular areas of concern, officials say, especially when it comes to downed trees and high winds.
foxnebraska.com
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
Parade of storms will pound California through next week following deadly bomb cyclone
The deadly bomb cyclone that produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and massive waves in California this week has dissipated off the West Coast, but a series of additional atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State from this weekend through next week.
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Lake County News
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
krcrtv.com
'Avoid travel' Caltrans urges drivers to stay off roads as "Bomb Cyclone" hits California
REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are urging drivers to avoid traveling Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as a "Bomb Cyclone" storm brings heavy rain and high winds to much of the state. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency Wednesday in preparation for the...
krcrtv.com
PG&E provides updates on power outages
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric provided updates on the power outages statewide. The electric company says the majority of these outages are caused by the recent winter storm that's striking the coast of California. Although there are fewer outages compared to Wednesday, thousands of customers are without power in Humboldt.
krcrtv.com
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Butte County due to storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10:30 PM:. According to PG&E's Outage Map, around 2,300 of their customers across Butte County, from Jonesville all the way to Palermo, are experiencing power outages. Across the board, there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. In...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
kubaradio.com
Sandbags Available Today in Both Yuba & Sutter Counties
(County of Sutter County Office of Emergency Management release) – Sutter County operates its sandbag distribution sites throughout the winter months in anticipation of continuous and extended heavy rainfall events during which widespread flooding may occur. Sand and sandbags are available to property owners and local businesses on a self-serve basis. Property owners and businesses are requested to take no more than 25 sandbags.
Atmospheric River Expected to Trigger ‘Bomb Cyclone’ in California
After California saw a massive flood system that killed at least one person, the state is now preparing for another weather event. Over the last week, the state saw extreme flooding, power outages, landslides, and evacuations. Now, meteorologists are calling for another atmospheric river event. This is described as a long band of moisture drawn in from the tropics.
