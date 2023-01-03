Read full article on original website
WHSV
Shenandoah Rail Trail project continues to move forward with federal funding secured
BROADWAY Va. (WHSV) - One of the most ambitious recreation projects in the history of the Valley is another step closer to becoming a reality. The Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project will get a boost thanks to federal funding. The federal budget passed by Congress last week includes $3 million...
WCAX
$1.7T federal spending plan to bring millions of dollars to Vermont communities
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big bucks are headed Vermont’s way. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending plan passed by Congress will fund the government, and outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders secured millions in the budget for local projects. There is $200 million in funding for Vermont communities for all kinds of projects, from human services and health care to transportation and housing to energy and water.
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.
Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November, while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties, and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding to improve roads, broadband access, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Tri-Cities is expected to see an infusion of cash towards several projects as the U.S. Senate passed several funding bills last week. Over $15 million of federal funding will be going to the region to support various projects, secured by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. These projects range from upgrading Petersburg's emergency communications system, to road improvements in Hopewell and Prince George, to improving broadband access for students at Virginia State University and the surrounding areas, and more.
Private school in Orange County chosen to become federal migrant camp
A school representative tells News 12 that they expect to house 36 unaccompanied children, ages 13 to 17, within the next few weeks or months.
Congresswoman Bourdeaux secures funding for 14 community projects
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux recently secured $13 million in funding for community projects....
Roofing, Restoration Company Owner Brings Fun to Industry Surrounded by Devastation
Sheku Bangura, aka “Shaq,” calls himself “the roof guy.” He even has a song about it on the company website. His business, Shaq’s Restoration Services, is a roofing and restoration company based in Northern Virginia. According to a press release, they’re licensed and bonded in Virginia and Maryland.
New law regarding homelessness receives push back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
metro-magazine.com
FHWA Announces Grants to Improve Bridges
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the first round of Large Bridge Project Grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program, according to the administration's news release. This program is one piece of the Administration’s investment in highway bridges since...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants
$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
Federal funding denied for Cape bridges replacement
BOSTON - Plans for replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges have been upset by the denial of a federal grant, which was expected to provide nearly half the funding to replace both bridges. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have been working on the replacement project for several years. The USACE requested $1.882 billion in the first round of the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program Grants. The request, about 47% of the plan's $3,976 billion total cost, was denied."The Cape Cod Bridges are federal assets, and the responsibility to replace them lies...
