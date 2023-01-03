BOSTON - Plans for replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges have been upset by the denial of a federal grant, which was expected to provide nearly half the funding to replace both bridges. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have been working on the replacement project for several years. The USACE requested $1.882 billion in the first round of the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program Grants. The request, about 47% of the plan's $3,976 billion total cost, was denied."The Cape Cod Bridges are federal assets, and the responsibility to replace them lies...

