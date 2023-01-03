A Florida man shot and killed his wife and wounded their 5-year-old daughter, who was left parentless after he then took his own life, police said. The mother had returned from work to her gated Land O’Lakes community around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when her husband — who had been placed on a restraining order from his family — ran up to her and the child and opened fire, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters. The child ran inside and was followed by her father, police said. The mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was left in the front...

