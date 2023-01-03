ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
CRESTVIEW, FL
New York Post

Florida father fatally shoots wife, wounds 5-year-old daughter before taking his own life: cops

A Florida man shot and killed his wife and wounded their 5-year-old daughter, who was left parentless after he then took his own life, police said. The mother had returned from work to her gated Land O’Lakes community around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when her husband — who had been placed on a restraining order from his family — ran up to her and the child and opened fire, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters. The child ran inside and was followed by her father, police said. The mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was left in the front...
LAND O' LAKES, FL

