Husband Shoots Wife Then Himself Hours Into New Year
Police have said the shooting took place less than two hours into 2023 and that one victim survived the incident.
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
A woman’s body was discovered on Alligator Alley. Deputies are now searching for answers
Authorities are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found along Alligator Alley early Wednesday.
Florida father fatally shoots wife, wounds 5-year-old daughter before taking his own life: cops
A Florida man shot and killed his wife and wounded their 5-year-old daughter, who was left parentless after he then took his own life, police said. The mother had returned from work to her gated Land O’Lakes community around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when her husband — who had been placed on a restraining order from his family — ran up to her and the child and opened fire, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters. The child ran inside and was followed by her father, police said. The mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was left in the front...
Florida couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
Diamonds are forever, even if this one needed a good cleaning.
Sailboat with another 200 migrants lands in Florida Keys as ‘humanitarian crisis’ continues
The "mass migrant crisis" affecting the Florida Keys continued to worsen Tuesday as a sailboat carrying another 200 migrants landed in Key Largo.
Ron DeSantis Inauguration speech: 'Florida is where woke goes to die!'
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is where 'woke goes to die' as he claimed credit for fostering a state where families want to move for the sake of 'sanity' in a speech following his swearing-in.
Rick Scott Donates Senate Salary to Charitable Organizations
Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ann Scott announced the donation of the senator’s third and fourth quarter salary to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Home Front Heroes of Lee County and the Collier County 100 Club. Since taking office in the U.S. Senate, Scott has donated his salary every quarter.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
Watch: Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey
A 19-year-old unicyclist riding his single-wheeled vehicle from Maine to Key West, Fla., has entered his destination state, but still has hundreds of miles to go.
