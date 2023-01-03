Read full article on original website
WBTM
DCC Launching 16-week Cybersecurity Training Program
On January 23, Danville Community College (DCC) will launch a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. Offered via a hybrid format (50% online course work, 50% hands-on, in-person training), the training curriculum is a customized blend of IT certifications and cybersecurity fundamentals, including the basic knowledge required for COMPTIA-A+, COMPTIA Network+, and COMPTIA Security+.
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah welcomes first baby of 2023
Sovah Health is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Ke’Naja was born to Markeiona and Nazaiah, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:19 p.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!”...
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
WSET
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
WDBJ7.com
New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job. Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1. He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years. The Chief plans to institute...
WBTM
River District Association Announces Hiring of Farmer as Program & Services Director
River District Association (RDA) is excited to announce that Lashawn Farmer has been added their downtown revitalization team. Lashawn Farmer joins RDA as the Program & Services Director – Design and Expansion in January 2023. Farmer formerly served as Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. There, she oversaw the planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of a broad range of programs for youth in the Club and community and will now bring these skills to RDA. Mrs. Farmer, in this new position, will enable RDA to broaden its design initiatives in the River District and implement the Main Street Four Point Approach and community engagement in the North Main business district.
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Quiana Fields
Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools. Quiana Fields has been in education for over 15 years, having taught middle school English writing and literature in RCPS since 2007; she has been a department chair, served on several panels and mentors new teachers at all grade levels, Pre-K-5th. In 2017, Fields became the first person in the US to become a SIM Specialist in the Proficiency in Sentence Writing Strategy sustaining and growing the writing skills of Roanoke City students. She is part of a network improvement community through the E3+ grant, collaborating with seven other school districts from Delaware, Georgia and Texas. She serves as the First Anti-Basileus of the Eta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and helps oversee national programs at the local level in Roanoke, like OPERATION BigBookBag and continues the Sorority's Project CRADLE Care. “Because I developed a passion for learning and helping others, it directly impacts our community as I cultivate the hearts and minds of learners to maximize their full potential,” she says. “This same passion helps to foster a sense of belonging in our communities for others through various outreach programs and neighborhood support initiatives.”
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
WSLS
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
chathamstartribune.com
Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
wakg.com
Danville Firefighters Sound Off on Pay Issues at City Council Meeting
Danville City Council chambers were packed last night with firefighters over the issue of pay. Ahead of the meeting an agenda item was removed that would have raised the pay of three city employees including City Manager Ken Larking, according to councilman Lee Vogler. “The city manager believes as does...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
WBTM
Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
WDBJ7.com
Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story. The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016. Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
