Clanton Advertiser
Mustangs advance to girl’s final past Jemison
The No. 1 seed Isabella High School took down No. 4 seed Jemison High School 47-43 in the semifinals of the varsity girl’s 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament. Isabella’s Amelia Fjeldstad led the charge for the Mustangs with 20 points to help advance them to the tournament final.
Tigers rout Panthers to punch ticket to final
Chilton County High School punched its ticket to the varsity boy’s 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament with a 72-32 win over Jemison High School on Jan. 5 in the semifinals. The No. 1 seeded Tigers were led by Latavion Floyd with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead CCHS to the win over the Panthers home floor.
Thorsby girls take down Verbena, advance to semifinals
The Thorsby High School varsity girl’s basketball team got the best of Verbena High School 56-22 in the last first-round matchup of the 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament. The No. 3 seeded Rebels were led by Makinley Turner with 20 points. The Rebels built a lead early on, but...
Column: Resolutions time of the year
2023 is upon us, and if you are like me, it seems to be here out of nowhere. 2022 was the fastest moving year of my life by far, and I think the transition to Chilton County was a huge part of that. The constant stress and worry about deadlines and making sure all of my areas of coverage are kept up to date has kept me on my toes and left me wondering where the time has gone. In just one month, it will be my one-year work anniversary.
Cattlemen’s Association Event to be held in Jemison
The Chilton County Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Dinner will be held Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Jemison Municipal Building. The event will include fellowship, a silent auction and guest speaker Perry Mobley, range and pasture specialist with GreenPoint Agriculture. One membership includes one brisket dinner, catered by Rachel Rachels. All other plates can be purchased for $20.
Retail store taking shape in Maplesville
Construction on the Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree in Maplesville is making progress. The frame that was begun in December has been completed, and construction continues. The former site of a fireworks stand, the property on Highway 22 now shows the shell of the 10,500-square-foot building, which will eventually bring a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree to town.
Alabaster and Clanton Career Centers hosting job fair
Employers looking to hire and Chilton County residents looking for a job will have a new opportunity to connect at the Chilton County Job and Resource Fair on Jan. 24. The event is being hosted by the Alabaster and Clanton Career Center at the Clanton Conference and Performing Arts Center, 1850 Lay Dam Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Car enthusiasts invited to show off their toys
A new opportunity for car enthusiasts is coming to Clanton. Chilton Toyz 1st Annual Car Meet, sponsored by Slim’s Detailing and Eli Good of the IB_Good YouTube channel, will be a free event on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goose Pond Park in Clanton for cars of all makes and models to be shown.
These incidents happened between Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Destruction of Property by Prisoner: City Street, Clanton. Harassment (Harassment/Intimidation): County Road 969, Montevallo. Criminal Mischief-Damage to Private Property, Theft-From Residence, $500 or less: 100 Block of County Road 457, Clanton. Methamphetamine-Possess, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended,...
Clanton discusses fire truck purchase ahead of price increase
The Clanton City Council discussed purchasing a new fire truck at its work session on Jan 5. A decision is expected at its voting session on Jan. 9 because the price could go up as soon as the end of February. The vehicle would cost $697,000, and there is currently about a two-year wait time for fire trucks from the manufacturer.
