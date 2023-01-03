2023 is upon us, and if you are like me, it seems to be here out of nowhere. 2022 was the fastest moving year of my life by far, and I think the transition to Chilton County was a huge part of that. The constant stress and worry about deadlines and making sure all of my areas of coverage are kept up to date has kept me on my toes and left me wondering where the time has gone. In just one month, it will be my one-year work anniversary.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO