ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Free writing workshop coming to Hinton

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xtroc_0k2BDS5W00

Instructor: Belinda Anderson, Author and WV Literary Treasure Course Description: Lights, camera, action! Directing Your Manuscript Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free - This workshop is sponsored by grants from the Literacy Fund and the Hinton Area Foundation. Workshop Description: You have an idea. Or a lot of material that could become a manuscript. Or the beginning of a manuscript. Or a draft that is yet to be fully realized. Join us for this workshop and walk away with a game plan. Just like movie directors, writers benefit from having their characters and setting ready before the plot starts unfolding. Learn how to assemble your cast and start production. There will be opportunities for writing, and for questions. Known for the humor in her writing, Belinda will include cartoon illustrations of the points in her presentation -- and a cartoon avatar of herself. Writers can apply what they learn to both fiction and nonfiction projects. Location: This workshop will be offered virtually, with a max enrollment of 25 total to allow interaction between instructor and students. For anyone with “unreliable internet,” we will also be meeting in person to use the internet at the Parmer Center (Hinton Area Foundation building) at 104 James Street, Hinton. A virtual link will be emailed to participants a week prior to the event. Registration: The cost is free but due to limited spots, registration will be first come/first served. Please contact Cheryl Kula directly to register (Cheryl.kula@gmail.com or through FB messenger). Belinda Anderson Bio: Belinda Anderson, an award-winning freelance writer, is the author of four books, published by Mountain State Press. Her first three books are short story collections: The Well Ain't Dry Yet, The Bingo Cheaters and Buckle Up Buttercup. Jackson Vs. Witchy Wanda: Making Kid Soup, is a middle-grade novel. Her literary work was selected for inclusion on the first official literary map of West Virginia, published by Fairmont State University. West Virginia Writers, Inc., recognized her with a Just Uncommonly Good Works Award "for Uncommonly Good Service to West Virginia's writers and to the writing community through your excellent mentoring." The former newspaper reporter holds a master's degree in liberal arts studies. With a background in journalism, Belinda has extensive credits in nonfiction. Most recently, she has produced nine volumes for a history booklet series commissioned by Alderson Main Street and has researched history articles promoting tourism for the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Belinda teaches workshops and also works individually with writers on manuscript development.

The post Free writing workshop coming to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hinton News

Winners of the 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest

SUMMERS COUTY, (Hinton News) - Congratulations to the winners of the Summers County Student Writing Contest. All first-place winners received $40, all second-place winners received $20, and all third-place winners received $10. All winners also received a certificate and a ribbon.  Also, thanks to our judges for taking the time to read each anonymous entry.  Third-grade short story winners include first place for Isaiah Fitts (Talcott), second place for Kobe Wynes (Talcott), and third place for Anniston Ward (Talcott). Fourth-grade short story winners include first place for Aria Buckland (Jumping Branch), second place for Payton Mauro (Jumping Branch), and third place for...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) – Hinton Area Foundation is now taking Grant Applications for our 2023 Community Impact Fund grant cycle. Applications are due by January 31, 2023. Applications are available on our website at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/08/Grant_Application.pdf You may pick up an application by visiting our Parmer Center office at 104 James Street, Hinton. You may […] The post Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

SCCA January activities

Monday, Jan. 2 - Center Closed. Tuesday, Jan. 3 - BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with Burtch Honaker at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Frosted candle jar at 10 a.m. and Summers County Senior Center Quilters at the same time. Thursday, Jan. 5 - Noodle ball at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Jason Grose with Hinton Fire Department on the topic of Fire Safety at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 - Special birthday party with singing by The Gospel Tones at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 - Winter penguins craft at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 - BINGO at 10 a.m. followed...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County water distribution for January 5, 2023

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Drinking water will be available at the following areas:. Trap Hill Fire Department 6:00 PM -8:00 PM. Sophia City Fire Department 11:00...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Jan. meetings in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Here is a comprehensive list of January meetings taking place in Summers County. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Summers County Commission - Regular Meeting - Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at the Summers County Courthouse. Library Board of Directors - Regular Meeting - Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in the library. Hinton City Council - Regular Meeting - Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Friends of the Summers County Public Library Book Group - Regular Meeting - Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the library. *This list is subject to change. **If you would like to add a meeting to this list, send an email to news@hintonnews.com The post Jan. meetings in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Dec. 28, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023. Marriages Branden Lee Weeks to Brandi Alexandra Hazelwood. Fiduciaries Michael D Osborne and Jeffrey Ritter Osborne and Anna Michelle Osborne Durham, Administrators of the Sarah Ann Osborne estate; Martha Alice Martin and Sherry Burris, Administrators of the Donnie Edward Martin estate; Laura Ann Dinert, Administrator of the Betty Lou Elwood estate. Land Transfers Richard L. Mansfield and Johnny W. Mansfield to Jacob S. Parker and Thomas D. Sears. 4.52 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District; Daniel E. McCoun Jr. and Phillip Michael McCoun and Brooke Lilly Kottkamp (Dyson) to The West Virginia...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Just Kidding LLC. in Ronceverte closing after two years

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Owners of a beloved small business in Greenbrier County announced they are closing their doors for good. Just Kidding LLC., in Ronceverte will be shutting down permanently on February 28, 2023. The children’s store has brought a spark of excitement for many who stopped in downtown Ronceverte for the past two […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Happy New Year to Beyond Wishes from Skewes Family Foundation with a $10,000 Donation

Skewes Family Foundation has been a major donor to Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program since its beginning. This year is no different with their very generous donation of $10,000. Skewes Family Foundation has been a cornerstone to Beyond Wishes' success. This donation will be used for horse care, sponsorship, continuing education, facility upkeep, and insurance to mention a few. This donation is used wherever it's needed. The Skewes Family Foundation was started in 2004 by William G. Skewes, Sr. to provide charitable financial support to community development projects in the coal fields of Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.  With the...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

The Gypsy Bean mobile coffee bar is open for business

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The Gypsy Bean is a coffee lover’s nirvana. Owner Mavrick Massie offers handcrafted lattes, hot or iced, and made fresh at the moment. From the first drops of coffee to the milk and syrup, to the froth and toppings, Mavrick makes sure each drink is just what a customer wants. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Board of Education to meet

The Summers County Board of Education will hold two regular meetings in January. The first will be on January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Another meeting will take place on January 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Agendas and board minutes are […] The post Summers County Board of Education to meet appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy