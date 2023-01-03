Free writing workshop coming to Hinton

Instructor: Belinda Anderson, Author and WV Literary Treasure Course Description: Lights, camera, action! Directing Your Manuscript Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free - This workshop is sponsored by grants from the Literacy Fund and the Hinton Area Foundation. Workshop Description: You have an idea. Or a lot of material that could become a manuscript. Or the beginning of a manuscript. Or a draft that is yet to be fully realized. Join us for this workshop and walk away with a game plan. Just like movie directors, writers benefit from having their characters and setting ready before the plot starts unfolding. Learn how to assemble your cast and start production. There will be opportunities for writing, and for questions. Known for the humor in her writing, Belinda will include cartoon illustrations of the points in her presentation -- and a cartoon avatar of herself. Writers can apply what they learn to both fiction and nonfiction projects. Location: This workshop will be offered virtually, with a max enrollment of 25 total to allow interaction between instructor and students. For anyone with “unreliable internet,” we will also be meeting in person to use the internet at the Parmer Center (Hinton Area Foundation building) at 104 James Street, Hinton. A virtual link will be emailed to participants a week prior to the event. Registration: The cost is free but due to limited spots, registration will be first come/first served. Please contact Cheryl Kula directly to register (Cheryl.kula@gmail.com or through FB messenger). Belinda Anderson Bio: Belinda Anderson, an award-winning freelance writer, is the author of four books, published by Mountain State Press. Her first three books are short story collections: The Well Ain't Dry Yet, The Bingo Cheaters and Buckle Up Buttercup. Jackson Vs. Witchy Wanda: Making Kid Soup, is a middle-grade novel. Her literary work was selected for inclusion on the first official literary map of West Virginia, published by Fairmont State University. West Virginia Writers, Inc., recognized her with a Just Uncommonly Good Works Award "for Uncommonly Good Service to West Virginia's writers and to the writing community through your excellent mentoring." The former newspaper reporter holds a master's degree in liberal arts studies. With a background in journalism, Belinda has extensive credits in nonfiction. Most recently, she has produced nine volumes for a history booklet series commissioned by Alderson Main Street and has researched history articles promoting tourism for the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Belinda teaches workshops and also works individually with writers on manuscript development.

