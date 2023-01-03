ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Lafayette police arrest two teens in Olympia Drive arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two people wanted in a string of arsons on Olympia Drive. Lafayette Police Department isn't releasing the names of the suspects, both of whom face preliminary felony charges of arson, because they're 16-year-old boys. As we've reported, police say a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indy Man Arrested After Pursuit on I-65

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper McQueary was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 Mile Marker. Trooper McQueary stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima northbound on Interstate 65 for traveling above the posted speed limit. The driver of the Nissan was later identified as Isiah Williams, 28, from Indianapolis. As Trooper McQueary approached the Nissan, Williams fled northbound on Interstate 65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Police release photos of Olympia Drive arson suspects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Police on Wednesday evening released photos of a pair of arson suspects targeting businesses in an industrial park on Olympia Drive. Lafayette police and fire investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information should call...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Arson suspects 2

Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Crews investigating a possible gas explosion in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency crews are on seen of a suspected gas explosion on 28th Street in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Fire Department, one man was reported taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Later he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The extend of the injuries is unknown at this time.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Girl shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN

