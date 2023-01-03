Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...

1 DAY AGO