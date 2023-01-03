Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs. The post Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime Has 1 Irresistible Advantage
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime does something better than the rest of the competition. See why drivers like the Toyota RAV4 Prime the most. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime Has 1 Irresistible Advantage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
msn.com
Maserati Aims To Replicate A V-6 Feel In Its Upcoming MC20 Folgore Electric Sports Car
Maserati’s MC20 marks the first thoroughbred supercar with the Italian firm’s in-house developed powertrain in recent times. The MC20 brought Maserati to the center stage, where it can compete with the Lamborghini Huracán and the Ferrari F8. While the V-6-powered MC20 is ridiculously quick and holds excellent handling habits, the future Folgore, electric version of this capable supercar will not be like another EV with weak track performance. In a recent report by Autocar, Maserati’s chief said the MC20 Folgore will be the “first super-sports car that’s fully electric.”
The New Toyota Prius Has An Ingenious Solution To Fight Catalytic Converter Theft
The Prius is known for its environmentally-friendly character, and Toyota plans to keep it that way with the new Cat Shield by MillerCAT. The Toyota Prius used to be an ugly duckling, but thanks to a new redesign, it looks better than ever. However, one thing hasn't changed: crooks are still after its valuable catalytic converters. Now, Toyota is fighting back with a security system that will hopefully keep Prius owners' cats in place.
lsxmag.com
Nitrous Outlet Expands To Provide Race Car Parts For Race Car People
Nitrous Outlet has long been recognized as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry regarding the design, innovation, and application of nitrous systems in motorsports. Many people may not know that the company’s CEO/Owner, Nitro Dave Vasser, started by reselling performance parts, installing parts, and tuning vehicles. Seeing a...
RideApart
Zard Introduces New ECU Upgrade For The Triumph Speed Triple 1200
When Triumph reintroduced the Speed Triple in 2021, fans of naked sportbikes around the world were treated to a new generation hyper-naked machine that carried the refinement of the British brand, while dishing out an extensive amount of power. Although the previous generation of Speed Triples, with its 1,050cc triple, was already an impressive machine, it's clear that Triumph outdid itself with the new 1200.
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Comments / 0