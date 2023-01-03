Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
Why Vermont maple syrup could look and taste "lighter" this year
FAIRFIELD, Vt. - Maple syrup makers in Vermont say the warm end to 2022 could mean changes to their products.They say they started collecting sap earlier than usual, but that sap is less concentrated. That means it takes more of it to make maple syrup.As a result, syrup made at the start of this year could look a little different and have a more subtle flavor."It's probably going to be a lighter color and a lighter maple taste," Evan Branon with Branon Family Maple Orchards in Vermont told WCAX.Branon said this has happened before and is no cause for alarm. He expects that later in the season "we will get right back to that stronger flavor."
modernfarmer.com
Meet The Modern Farmers Drumming Up Demand for Kelp
On his boat, surrounded by the Long Island Sound, checking kelp lines is Jonathan McGee’s happy place. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the Sound. I’m a big water person and I’ve always been an environmentalist, so when I learned about the process of cultivating kelp, it didn’t take long for me to say ‘OK, I want to do this,’” says McGee, who has been farming kelp off the coast of Connecticut since 2019.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
themaplenews.com
Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
WCAX
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
mynbc5.com
Branon Family Maple Orchards celebrates first batch of maple syrup for the season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. — Warmer temps across Vermont the past few days has lead to the start of maple season. On Monday, Branon Family Maple Orchards finished its first batch of maple syrup for the 2023 season after a sap run on Dec. 30. "You never know; you just gotta...
Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as virulent avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to […] Read More The post Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Retail cannabis business in Vermont continues to grow
Vermont's retail cannabis industry has grown from three operating dispensaries to 25.
WCAX
How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
compassvermont.com
Vermont Saw The Highest Percentage of Inbound Migration for the Second Consecutive Year
United Van Lines released the company's 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas. The study revealed that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. The top reasons for moving to Vermont were jobs and family. Join...
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
Comments / 0