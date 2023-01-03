ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive

Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
CBS Boston

Why Vermont maple syrup could look and taste "lighter" this year

FAIRFIELD, Vt. - Maple syrup makers in Vermont say the warm end to 2022 could mean changes to their products.They say they started collecting sap earlier than usual, but that sap is less concentrated. That means it takes more of it to make maple syrup.As a result, syrup made at the start of this year could look a little different and have a more subtle flavor."It's probably going to be a lighter color and a lighter maple taste," Evan Branon with Branon Family Maple Orchards in Vermont told WCAX.Branon said this has happened before and is no cause for alarm. He expects that later in the season "we will get right back to that stronger flavor."
modernfarmer.com

Meet The Modern Farmers Drumming Up Demand for Kelp

On his boat, surrounded by the Long Island Sound, checking kelp lines is Jonathan McGee’s happy place. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the Sound. I’m a big water person and I’ve always been an environmentalist, so when I learned about the process of cultivating kelp, it didn’t take long for me to say ‘OK, I want to do this,’” says McGee, who has been farming kelp off the coast of Connecticut since 2019.
WCAX

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
WCAX

Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
Mountain Times

Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as virulent avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to […] Read More The post Vermonters urged to take steps to prevent spread of avian influenza appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX

How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?

The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
