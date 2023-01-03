Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men's tennis signs Israeli prospect Adrian Daniel
BOZEMAN — Montana State bolstered its men’s tennis roster this week when head coach Rob Bareford announced the signing of Adrian Daniel, who joins the Bobcats this weekend. A freshman from Tel Aviv, Israel, Daniel brings five years of high-level international experience and a top-80 European ranking to...
406mtsports.com
Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado
Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss Thursday at Northern Arizona, which had lost 10 straight conference games dating back to last year. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
406mtsports.com
Former SWX Montana reporter Alex Eschelman named Big Sky Director of Broadcast & Digital Media
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today. “Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
406mtsports.com
'I don't regret a second': How Bozeman Gallatin girls basketball has transformed in year three
BOZEMAN —When Gallatin girls basketball traveled to Spokane, Washington, for the Gonzaga Shootout last June, head coach Wes Holmquist noticed a shift. Sure, the team had fun visiting the Gonzaga’s women’s team, staying in the dorms on campus and seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” together. Where...
406mtsports.com
Still a team in transition, Billings West girls run away from No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin
BILLINGS — It’d been nearly a month since the Billings West girls basketball team had played a competitive game, and the first five-plus minutes of Thursday night’s home game coming off the Christmas break against third-ranked Bozeman Gallatin seemed to bear that out. Still searching for their...
406mtsports.com
Brooke Badovinac joins the 1,000-point club as Butte Central beats Livingston
BUTTE – Butte Central’s Brooke Badovinac had a record-breaking performance on Thursday night when the Maroons hosted Livingston at the Maroon Activites Center. Entering the game, Badovinac needed 11 points to break the 1,000-point threshold. The Montana Tech commit didn’t waste any time and broke the record at the free throw line with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman boys basketball opens conference play with physical win over Belgrade; Gallatin teams split against Billings West
BOZEMAN —Early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade’s offense came to another sudden halt. Another pass was deflected, this time bouncing into the hands of Bozeman junior guard Kellen Harrison. He then tapped it ahead to junior forward Rocky Lencioni for the easy layup in transition. Harrison and Lencioni...
