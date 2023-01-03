Read full article on original website
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Toddler found in Montrose Township ditch had meth in system at time of death, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI – A 16-month-old boy whose body was found in a Montrose Township ditch in August 2022 had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, according to officials. Data from an autopsy of Chaos Demilo, whose lifeless body was found Aug. 25 in a ditch...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Michigan man accused of killing mother with hammer found incompetent for trial, but space at state hospital lacking
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in July 2022 remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail despite being found incompetent to stand trial. Mark Ross, the attorney for 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, told MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
WNEM
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
WNEM
Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court
A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday. The court hearing is for Terrence Clay.
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
abc12.com
Victims claim charming contractor was a con who took money and didn't do work
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A charming contractor has left a trail of victims devastated, broke and hoping for compensation. Patricia Uhde loves her Davison Township home. Growing up lower income on Flint’s north side, she’s grateful and poured her heart and soul into her dream home. When she...
Midland County sheriff asks letter-writer who confessed to 1991 fatal hit-and-run to come forward
MIDLAND, MI — Thirty-one years ago, a Midland County resident Gregory S. McRoberts left his residence on a bicycle and never returned home. A month later, he was found dead in a ditch, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run. Years after a police investigation went cold, McRoberts’ family received...
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post. Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
WNEM
Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case
MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
abc12.com
McRoberts family pleads with driver to come forward 31 years after deadly crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and family members are pleading with the hit-and-run driver who killed a Midland County bicyclist 31 years ago to come forward. The Midland County Sheriff's Office also asks anyone with information about the death of Gregory McRoberts to contact investigators. McRoberts was last seen...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
