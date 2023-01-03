ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNEM

Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
The Flint Journal

Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park

CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
ALMA, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case

MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

