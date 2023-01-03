Read full article on original website
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
Council Finally Disposes Of Remaining Faux ARP Money
If you’ve been up nights worried that the Greensboro City Council would not be able to spend the $54.9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds before the December 2026 deadline, you can relax. At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting, the City Council went one step further. The council...
Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
Guilford County Representative Jon Hardister to run for NC Labor Commissioner
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Guilford County Republican Jon Hardister, who also serves as the majority whip in the state house, will seek a different role in office. Hardister said he plans to run for Labor Commissioner. That’s after Commissioner Josh Dobson announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council
Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
Alamance Community College names Alamance-Burlington School System as Organization of the Year
Alamance Community College named the Alamance-Burlington School System as its 2022 Organization of the Year, citing “the outstanding support the system has consistently provided to ACC students and graduates.”. According to the Jan. 5 release, ABSS has worked with ACC to increase educational opportunities for students from kindergarten through...
Gun found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown Thursday. Deputies said a school resource officer reported a student tried to enter the high school around 9:13 a.m. but was stopped by school staff after triggering the body scanner alert.
Burlington pledges $730K toward Alamance Foods expansion
Company will also seek $630,000 from county commissioners later this month. Burlington’s city council has approved $730,000 in financial incentives to defray the cost of an industrial expansion that the locally-based food processor Alamance Foods has in the offing near Burlington’s border with Graham. The council voted 5-to-0...
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
Triangle schools consider making changes due to ongoing bus driver shortage
School districts across the Triangle continue to face challenges with bus driver shortages, and some are considering making drastic changes to deal with this ongoing problem. On Tuesday, Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools (CHCCS) had eight routes impacted. On Wednesday, Bus 40 for Seawell Elementary School and Smith Middle do not...
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School
A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
County Does No Hemming and Hawing Over New Haw River Trail Agreement
Guilford County government is interested in enhancing and growing the Haw River trail and, to that end, the county is about to enter into a new agreement with other local governments that are also home to the trail and want to see its benefits maximized in the coming decade. The...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
