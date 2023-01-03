ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
rhinotimes.com

Council Finally Disposes Of Remaining Faux ARP Money

If you’ve been up nights worried that the Greensboro City Council would not be able to spend the $54.9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds before the December 2026 deadline, you can relax. At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting, the City Council went one step further. The council...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion

Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council

Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington pledges $730K toward Alamance Foods expansion

Company will also seek $630,000 from county commissioners later this month. Burlington’s city council has approved $730,000 in financial incentives to defray the cost of an industrial expansion that the locally-based food processor Alamance Foods has in the offing near Burlington’s border with Graham. The council voted 5-to-0...
BURLINGTON, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School

A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy