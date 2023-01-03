ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
WXII 12

Yadkinville adult care center looking for help after burst pipe damages facility

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Yadkinville that helps those with intellectual disabilities had its facility destroyed by Christmas weekend's winter storm. Staff at New Horizons Adult Day Services came in the day after Christmas to find water throughout the whole center, parts of the ceiling collapsed, and items they use every day destroyed.
YADKINVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council

Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
GOLD HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion

Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Council Finally Disposes Of Remaining Faux ARP Money

If you’ve been up nights worried that the Greensboro City Council would not be able to spend the $54.9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds before the December 2026 deadline, you can relax. At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting, the City Council went one step further. The council...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point Seeks Input On Oak Hollow Festival Park Makeover

Everyone knows you can’t fight city hall but what you can do is offer city hall advice and hope local leaders take it. That’s especially true when city hall is asking for that advice. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is now asking parks users what they’d...
HIGH POINT, NC
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge

COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

