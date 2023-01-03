Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
Greensboro home care agencies battle nursing shortage impact
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nursing shortages continue to be an issue for home care agencies in the Triad. The problem stems from the pandemic and it's impacting the care providers are able to give to patients. News 2 spoke with two Greensboro agencies on how they're navigating the issue. Karen...
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
WXII 12
Yadkinville adult care center looking for help after burst pipe damages facility
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Yadkinville that helps those with intellectual disabilities had its facility destroyed by Christmas weekend's winter storm. Staff at New Horizons Adult Day Services came in the day after Christmas to find water throughout the whole center, parts of the ceiling collapsed, and items they use every day destroyed.
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue. Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety. "We've...
rhinotimes.com
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
rhinotimes.com
Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council
Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
rhinotimes.com
County Does No Hemming and Hawing Over New Haw River Trail Agreement
Guilford County government is interested in enhancing and growing the Haw River trail and, to that end, the county is about to enter into a new agreement with other local governments that are also home to the trail and want to see its benefits maximized in the coming decade. The...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
alamancenews.com
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
rhinotimes.com
Council Finally Disposes Of Remaining Faux ARP Money
If you’ve been up nights worried that the Greensboro City Council would not be able to spend the $54.9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds before the December 2026 deadline, you can relax. At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting, the City Council went one step further. The council...
rhinotimes.com
High Point Seeks Input On Oak Hollow Festival Park Makeover
Everyone knows you can’t fight city hall but what you can do is offer city hall advice and hope local leaders take it. That’s especially true when city hall is asking for that advice. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is now asking parks users what they’d...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
