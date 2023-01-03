Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In Taxes
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las Vegas
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
gamblingnews.com
Sue Ascanio Becomes General Manager at Plaza Hotel and Casino
The popular casino and entertainment location unveiled it hired the services of Sue Ascanio. Sue Ascanio Joins Plaza Hotel and Casino’s Leadership. As a gaming and entertainment industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, Ascanio is joining Plaza Hotel and Casino as its new general manager. In her new position as the casino’s general manager, she will spearhead strategic processes and oversee its operation and growth.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
8newsnow.com
Local Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on national TV show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri. If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces January 2023 Events & Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its January gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Best of Silverton specials and Chinese New Year. To celebrate Silverton Casino’s win under 14 separate categories in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” the casino-hotel is offering “Best of Silverton” dining specials throughout the month of January.
news3lv.com
Wynn Nightlife hosting auditions for upcoming summer season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Nightlife is getting ready to host auditions for their hottest nightclubs. Here to talk about what you need to do to audition is the general manager of XS Nightclub, Alvin Young.
Big Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Cancelled
Nothing happens quickly or easily on the Las Vegas Strip. If you decide to build or buy on the Strip, you have elected to compete with the giants of the casino business -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report -- not to mention some of the huge hotel brands.
963kklz.com
Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day
There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
8newsnow.com
Make the perfect spaghetti sauce for National Spaghetti Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Spaghetti Day and if you’re thinking of making an Italian dish we have some tips from Richard Camarota who is a partner at Balla Italian Soul restaurant at Sahara Las Vegas. Camarota explains how to cook the perfect pasta and why...
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
Las Vegas firm steps in for Nick Carter in rape allegation lawsuit
A Las Vegas law firm accepted paperwork on behalf of Nick Carter, signaling it is representing him against allegations he raped a teenage girl, court records revealed Thursday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Fox5 KVVU
Puppy finds new home after abandoned at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International has found its furever home. According to the Animal Foundation, the 9-week-old, 3-pound puppy was left alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week. The group says the...
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
