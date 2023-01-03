Read full article on original website
WOWT
Longtime South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes and community
Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun. Dozens of breast cancer survivors met to share stories and to give thanks for their lives and experiences, despite their diagnoses Sunday in Ralston. Live On Nebraska holds donor event. Updated:...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Madi Kubik signs with pro volleyball team in Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker Madi Kubik is taking her talents to Puerto Rico’s professional volleyball league. The Iowa native will join Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team that plays in Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino. She announced earlier in the season, along with senior Kenzie Knuckles, that...
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend
Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse. At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal. Everybody’s favorite...
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
Greg Smith on Nebraska and Wisconsin similarities
Greg Smith a senior recruiting analyst at Inside Nebraska, part of the @Rivals network and Steve “Sparky” Fifer discuss the similarites between the football programs at Nebraska and Wisconsin.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
KETV.com
Nebraska's I-80 Speedway to close after 20 years, will auction equipment from track
GREENWOOD, Neb. — After 20 years, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway will wave the checkered flag and close up shop. The Kosiski family sold the land so that they could focus on other projects. Now, it's time to get rid of all the equipment. There will be an auction later this...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Over 100 drivers helped by Nebraska troopers during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says more than 100 drivers have been helped by troopers since the start of this latest winter storm. They’re urging everyone to take it slow and check ahead this Wednesday as many roads are still covered by snow and ice. That...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
klkntv.com
‘We’re gonna enjoy some time off’: Owners of I-80 Speedway ready to slow down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two decades in business, the iconic I-80 Speedway near Greenwood will be closing its gates and selling all its contents in an auction. The racetrack, which is northeast of Lincoln, had been in operation since 1994 and was purchased by the Kosiski family in 2004.
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
