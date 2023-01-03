ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock-Cooper holds special called board meeting to address racism

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced a special called meeting of the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the district’s Administrative Offices. According to a news release, the agenda included only one item, “Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism in Lubbock-Cooper ISD.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Tumbleweeds invade City of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees to vote on condemning racism. Wolfforth residents trying to clear out tumbleweeds. A small group of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against Kevin McCarthy. The House will reconvene today at noon. Read the latest here: GOP’s Kevin McCarthy pressured...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees called a special meeting tomorrow to approve a resolution condemning racism. The move comes months after parents and students reported allegations of racist incidents at Laura Bush Middle School. Fire damages home in Central Lubbock. An investigation is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Amigos to host health fair with free screenings and info

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Amigos grocery stores across the region will host a health fair for guests on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. As 2023 begins, Amigos wants to help its guests get off on the right foot to start the new year. The health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR responds to another fire at same address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rolo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rolo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is still a puppy at heart and has lots of energy. He would be a great running or hiking buddy. Rolo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX

