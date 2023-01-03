Read full article on original website
Lubbock-Cooper ISD board votes on resolution after claims of racism, civil rights violations make national headlines
After a board meeting Thursday night, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced the Board of Trustees passed a resolution "regarding the use of racial slurs, harassment, hate speech, or derogatory language" in the district.
KCBD
Lubbock-Cooper, Slaton ISD pass resolutions condemning racism, promising to stand against discrimination
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton ISD have passed resolutions condemning racism and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a safe learning environment on Thursday night, in response to an offensive Instagram post made back in April. The complaints started back on April 13, 2022, when administrators were made aware...
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock-Cooper holds special called board meeting to address racism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced a special called meeting of the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the district’s Administrative Offices. According to a news release, the agenda included only one item, “Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism in Lubbock-Cooper ISD.”
KCBD
TTU employees directed to discontinue using TikTok after Gov. Abbott issues ban
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faculty and staff have been directed to discontinue the use of TikTok on all Texas Tech-issued devices. The move comes after Governor Abbott issued a ban on the social media platform on all government-issued devices on Dec. 7, 2022. Devices include cell phones, laptops,...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Tumbleweeds invade City of Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees to vote on condemning racism. Wolfforth residents trying to clear out tumbleweeds. A small group of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against Kevin McCarthy. The House will reconvene today at noon. Read the latest here: GOP’s Kevin McCarthy pressured...
KCBD
City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees called a special meeting tomorrow to approve a resolution condemning racism. The move comes months after parents and students reported allegations of racist incidents at Laura Bush Middle School. Fire damages home in Central Lubbock. An investigation is...
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative leave after the district learned of allegations of inappropriate interactions with high school students. Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations on Friday, December 30. Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
KCBD
Amigos to host health fair with free screenings and info
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Amigos grocery stores across the region will host a health fair for guests on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. As 2023 begins, Amigos wants to help its guests get off on the right foot to start the new year. The health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
KCBD
LFR responds to another fire at same address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rolo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rolo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is still a puppy at heart and has lots of energy. He would be a great running or hiking buddy. Rolo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KTEN.com
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
