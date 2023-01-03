Texas Murder Suspect Caught On Doorbell Camera Surrendering To Police

Photo: Richland Hills Police

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly fatally stabbing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day. The moment Phillip Hughes was taken into custody was captured on a doorbell camera in Richland Hills. The video, obtained by CBS DFW, shows police taking the 62-year-old grandfather into custody without incident in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday (January 1).

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 8-year-old victim, NBC DFW reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Hughes was taken to the Joint Detention Center at the North Richland Hills Police Department where he's being held for capital murder. He has yet to be arraigned.

"The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved," the police department said in a statement .

This investigation remains ongoing, but police have no reason to believe any other suspects are involved.

You can watch the footage of Phillip Hughes being taken into police custody below (or here if it doesn't load).