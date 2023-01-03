Read full article on original website
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
KFDM-TV
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish...
Port Neches Police Department celebrates the retirement of longtime K9 officer
PORT NECHES, Texas — The one and only K9 officer of the Port Neches Police Department is hanging up his harness. Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years. Sergeant Eric Heilman has been Rico's handler for seven of those years. Heilman says that It's...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputy receives minor injuries after woman mistakenly shoots through door Wednesday morning
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Just before 9 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a report of...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call...
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office
CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary. It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call. The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects in Vinton
The Vinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who were believed to be involved in recent thefts at local businesses. Anyone with information can submit it to the Vinton Police Department by following this link.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Bridge City family thanks community for support after losing home to fire just days before Christmas
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It’s been two weeks since the Yu family managed to escape from their Bridge City home as it as it burst into flames just days before Christmas. The family lost all their belongings, only escaping with whatever they had on their back. Brittany and...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Lake Charles American Press
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
