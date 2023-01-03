Read full article on original website
Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”
If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries
Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Warned Not To Attend King Charles' Coronation After Bombshell Netflix Series: 'They Shouldn’t Come'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned not to attend King Charles’ coronation next year, amid the backlash surrounding their Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries as well as further anticipated backlash from his bombshell memoir Spare, which is due to be released on January 10th, 2023. Royal Experts...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Prince Harry Told a Naïve Meghan Markle to Stop Smiling at the Paparazzi in Early Days of Their Relationship
“You can’t talk to them,” Harry told his then girlfriend in 2016.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
