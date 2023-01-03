ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”

If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.

