Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
WCVB
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress
The Buffalo Bills have received a much-needed jolt of good news. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out Thursday that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game.
WCVB
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Video above: Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's condition. It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
WCVB
Emotions run high in Buffalo as Hamlin speaks with Bills ahead of Patriots game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A rollercoaster week of emotions reached a new high Friday when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin spoke to his teammates via video Friday as he continues to recover from cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game. What sent the Bills' emotions over the top was...
WCVB
'He’s just an amazing, amazing kid': Damar Hamlin is revered by those who know him well
PITTSBURGH — People in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and at Central Catholic High School, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin grew up and went to school in Pittsburgh, said he earned a reputation of high esteem long before he achieved the status of a professional football player. Video above: Steelers'...
WCVB
Family: Damar Hamlin's condition 'trending upwards'
Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told CNN in a televised interview outside the hospital Tuesday that Hamlin needed to have his heart re-started twice -- once on the field, and again after he arrived at the hospital. Glenn also provided those details to other outlets, including ESPN and NFL Network.
Jets will be without three starters along offensive line in final game
The Jets’ offensive line is limping to the finish line. The unit will be without three starters on Sunday against the Dolphins in left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle George Fant (knee) and right guard Nate Herbig (calf). Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started for Herbig last week against the Seahawks, is also questionable with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision. Expected to fill in on the line are left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Mike Remmers and right guard Dan Feeney. “We got a bunch of fighters is what we got,” head coach Robert Saleh said when asked who he...
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
