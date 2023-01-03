ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCVB

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress

The Buffalo Bills have received a much-needed jolt of good news. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out Thursday that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game.
WCVB

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

Video above: Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's condition. It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WCVB

Family: Damar Hamlin's condition 'trending upwards'

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told CNN in a televised interview outside the hospital Tuesday that Hamlin needed to have his heart re-started twice -- once on the field, and again after he arrived at the hospital. Glenn also provided those details to other outlets, including ESPN and NFL Network.
New York Post

Jets will be without three starters along offensive line in final game

The Jets’ offensive line is limping to the finish line.  The unit will be without three starters on Sunday against the Dolphins in left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle George Fant (knee) and right guard Nate Herbig (calf). Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started for Herbig last week against the Seahawks, is also questionable with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision.  Expected to fill in on the line are left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Mike Remmers and right guard Dan Feeney.  “We got a bunch of fighters is what we got,” head coach Robert Saleh said when asked who he...

