Cheryl Burke Hints At New 'Mood Going Into 2023' After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Goes Instagram Official With Chilli

Looking good and feeling better! Cheryl Burke is keeping her head held high going into the New Year despite her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence , going public with his new romance.

On Monday, January 2, the Dancing with the Stars pro posted a TikTok set to a remixed version of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta 's "I’m Good (Blue)." While fixing her curls and spritzing perfume as the lyrics "I’m good, yeah, I’m feeling alright" played, Burke smirked at the camera and subtly posed.

“Mood going into 2023,” Burke, 38, captioned her video, adding the hashtag #causeimgood.

The choreographer teased how she's doing mere days after Lawrence, 42, went Instagram official with TLC singer Chilli . In their joint New Year’s Eve upload, the couple danced to "Take on Me" by A-ha while wearing matching pajamas.

The singer's rep also confirmed the two were an item after taking the next step in their relationship just before Thanksgiving — months after they were seen together in August in Hawaii.

As OK! reported, Burke and the Boy Meets World alum called it quits at the beginning of last year and officially divorced in September. Despite going their separate ways, the exes have been battling it out over the custody of their dog, Ysabella.

"I hope that this soon … dies down, and he calls it off ," Burke tearfully said in an October interview, accusing Lawrence of "taking [her] daughter away."

Ever since filing for divorce from Lawrence — in which she cited "irreconcilable differences" — Burke has been opening up about her past experiences with men, even appearing to hint that her former partner cheated on her in an August TikTok video.

Burke also recently recalled a troubling past relationship she had with a high school boyfriend, revealing her ex would whip her with a belt and his parents watched without doing a thing . "It wasn't like he was hitting me, he was whipping me," she said during her appearance on Red Table Talk. "I had bruises all over my legs."

Aside from the domestic violence she endured as a teenager from her then-boyfriend, Burke previously broke her silence on the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a neighbor who was in his 60s.

Despite reflecting on her past, Burke has made it clear that she's ready to embark on the next chapter of her life, concluding in a TikTok at the end of last month: "Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life."