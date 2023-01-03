ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
