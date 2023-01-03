Read full article on original website
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van. Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected. Watson, said...
Getting the new year started in an unusual place: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Here I am, close to beautiful downtown Wellington. Keeping watch over two kitties as my son vacations. Of course, I’ve been returning almost every day to Brunswick or Medina because I forgot something I needed. As our weather starts to get back to normal, my lucky...
Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day
The sweet shop is shuttering after 13 years
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights mayors share 2023 priorities
BEREA, Ohio -- With 2022 behind them, the mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights recently spoke with cleveland.com about what tops their 2023 list of priorities. Municipalities focus every year on finances, projects, business development and city-provided services. “Going into this year, the thing that affects all those...
Richmond Heights council remains displeased with 444 Park Apartments ownership
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The subject of the conditions at the city’s largest apartment complex, 444 Park Apartments, was again at the forefront during City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday (Jan. 3). On Sept. 30, the city sent the 738-unit complex’s owners a letter of adjudication...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
