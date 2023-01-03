Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
KCRA.com
'He’s just an amazing, amazing kid': Damar Hamlin is revered by those who know him well
PITTSBURGH — People in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and at Central Catholic High School, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin grew up and went to school in Pittsburgh, said he earned a reputation of high esteem long before he achieved the status of a professional football player. Video above: Steelers'...
Jets will be without three starters along offensive line in final game
The Jets’ offensive line is limping to the finish line. The unit will be without three starters on Sunday against the Dolphins in left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle George Fant (knee) and right guard Nate Herbig (calf). Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started for Herbig last week against the Seahawks, is also questionable with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision. Expected to fill in on the line are left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Mike Remmers and right guard Dan Feeney. “We got a bunch of fighters is what we got,” head coach Robert Saleh said when asked who he...
Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim
For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
Introspective Kyrie Irving lifts Nets late despite off night
Kyrie Irving helped lift the Nets despite a cold shooting night, draining a dagger 3 to put away the Pelicans on Friday night.
Comments / 0