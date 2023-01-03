ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after his on-field collapse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement following the NFL player’s scary on-field collapse Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the statement said.

The family also thanked first responders and health care professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their “exceptional care.”

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins at their game in Cincinnati Monday.

Higgins caught a ball from Joe Burrow and was leading with his right shoulder when Hamlin tackled him. Hamlin was hit in the chest. He quickly got to his feet, but fell on his back about three seconds later.

Hamlin received medical attention and was taken off the field about 19 minutes after he collapsed.

Fans raise millions for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser after collapse

“[Hamlin’s] heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the Bills said in a statement on Twitter.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the statement from Hamlin’s family continued. “Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

