ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

By Aidan Joly
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNHuI_0k2BB2Fr00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, CPR was performed on him on the field. About an hour later, the remainder of the game was postponed. According to an NFL statement, Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

“When you see something like this here, it’s scary,” said former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson, who played for the Bills from 1962-1969. “What happened today, they needed to suspend this game because not only is it in the best interest of the individuals that get hurt, but to the other players and to the fans and to the nation, because it’s serious. It’s a person’s life.”

“Throughout my life in watching football, we’ve never seen anything like this happen, so we’re in unprecedented waters,” said Marlon Kerner, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1998. “Something where if you look at it as a player, it’s pretty shocking to see… once I saw that and I saw the expressions on the players’ faces, I knew immediately that this game was over.”

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly chimed in on social media. “Never before have I witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach ahead of game against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drew Brees will be serving as an interim assistant coach for Purdue for bowl game prep, according to a Thursday announcement from Purdue University. “Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” said Mike Bobinski, vice […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WNTZ

Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNTZ

Former LSU QB Lindsey Scott leads FCS All-America team

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, leads The Associated Press FCS All-America team presented by Regions Bank and released Tuesday. Scott has thrown for 4,404 yards and a Championship Subdivision record 59 touchdowns. The Division I record is 60 set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NESN

How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18

The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend. The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WNTZ

LSU upsets #9 Arkansas in SEC Opener

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated No. 9 Arkansas, 60-57, Wednesday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to start SEC play. The Tigers will travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday January 3. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT start. The matchup will […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Former volleyball National Champion transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head coach Tonya Johnson. Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, N. C. and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Baseball picked Preseason #1

LSU Baseball, in a second publication this offseason, has been named the top team in the country going into the 2023 season. This time, it’s Perfect Game who tabbed the LSU Tigers as the #1 team in college baseball going into the new year. Ranked 2nd? The Tennessee Volunteers. In fact, the Southeastern Conference has […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Men’s Basketball Wins Over ETSU, 72-68

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior KJ Williams and junior Derek Fountain combined for 39 points and 20 rebounds as the Tigers held off an East Tennessee State second half rally to win, 72-68, Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers are now 11-1 on the second and winners of eight home games this […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LIVE BLOG: LSU vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl

***Score: 63-7 (FINAL)*** End 4th Quarter… LSU returns an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. LSU 63-7. Mid 4th Quarter… LSU Freshman QB Walker Howard comes in the ballgame & guides the Offense down the field. Derrick Davis Jr finishes the drive on a physical 12-yard touchdown run. LSU 56-7. Start 4th Quarter… Purdue gets […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Ken Wempe Inducted into North High School Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday night was one to remember for North High School. Former Girl’s Golf Coach Ken Wempe was inducted into the “Coaches Corner” Hall of Fame. Wempe is the eleventh coach to be inducted. It’s justified with his career record of 1,126-29. His history also boasts six state titles, 31 invitationals, nine […]
INDIANA STATE
WNTZ

LSU Men’s Basketball beats Wake Forest after a 20-point deficit

ATLANTA, Ga. – For the second straight December, Holiday Hoopsgiving was good to LSU at State Farm Arena, as the Tigers’ senior point guard Justice “Juice” Hill drove an open lane and scored with 2.1 seconds left to give LSU a 72-70 comeback win over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon. LSU (8-1) rallied in Atlanta for the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

241
Followers
602
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy