The Pennington County Board of Commissioners have agreed to remodel the top floor of the Government Center, formerly the courthouse in downtown Thief River Falls. The low bid of more than 1.4 million dollars was accepted at the regular Commissioners meeting Tuesday. Schmitz Builders of Red Lake Falls is taking on the project. The third floor will be the home of the Human Service Department. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to cover the cost of the project.

