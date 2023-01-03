Read full article on original website
Tadman Sworn In For Second Term in Polk County
Jim Tadman is the 24th Polk County Sheriff and has been a member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since 1988. He was sworn in on January 3rd by The Honorable Jeffrey Remick. Sheriff Tadman stated Tuesday that he is grateful to the citizens of Polk County for their...
County to Remodel Government Center 3rd Floor
The Pennington County Board of Commissioners have agreed to remodel the top floor of the Government Center, formerly the courthouse in downtown Thief River Falls. The low bid of more than 1.4 million dollars was accepted at the regular Commissioners meeting Tuesday. Schmitz Builders of Red Lake Falls is taking on the project. The third floor will be the home of the Human Service Department. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to cover the cost of the project.
