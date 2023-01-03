Read full article on original website
BOS Security Officer Awarded for Lifesaving EffortsBOS SecurityAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tri-City Herald
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon. While the nature of the alleged violations was not divulged, there is...
TCU RB Kendre Miller making progress, questionable for CFP final
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU is hopeful that star running back Kendre Miller will be available to play on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game. The team’s leading rusher, with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, suffered a right knee injury in TCU’s upset victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, but has been making progress. He took part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday, coach Sonny Dykes told reporters upon the Horned Frogs’ arrival in California on Friday afternoon. “Kendre did a little bit of work [on Thursday] that he hadn’t done and responded well to it,”...
Tri-City Herald
Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real
While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
Fantasy football: Geno Smith a top QB add for Week 18 title matchups
In fantasy football, there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy. But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships. If you followed the usual fantasy standard...
Tri-City Herald
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Tri-City Herald
Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
Tri-City Herald
Former Patriots Opponent Accuses ‘Rich Dude’ Mac Jones of ‘Affluenza’
If it were up to former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would appear on the team's injury report for a reason far beyond conventional football means. Appearing on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd," Crowder joined the parade of former New England opponents tearing down Jones,...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Announces Results Of Playoff-Format Vote
CINCINNATI — The NFL has passed the Thursday proposal for a new playoff format. All 32 team owners met on Friday afternoon to discuss the changes that need to be made following the Bengals-Bills cancellation. Cincinnati now has to beat Baltimore on Sunday to secure a home playoff game,...
Tri-City Herald
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Ranks Possible Coach Openings, Including Colts
While Jeff Saturday is still the interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the assumption for the last several weeks is that he's only keeping the seat warm for a permanent appointment for 2023. Indianapolis has been linked heavily with Michigan Wolverines head coach and former Colts' quarterback Jim Harbaugh, and...
Godby retires Brown's jersey, falls in rivalry match with Rickards
After this season, #10 will never be worn again at Godby High School. The gesture is in honor of Anthony "Tony" Brown, a 1985 graduate of Godby, who died in October from pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
