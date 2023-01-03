In fantasy football, there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy. But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships. If you followed the usual fantasy standard...

